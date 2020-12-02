The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 02 Dec 2020 Printing error: Poll ...
Nation, Politics

Printing error: Polling again today at Old Malakpet

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 2, 2020, 9:44 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2020, 9:53 am IST
The ballot paper had the symbol of the CPI candidate printed as ‘hammer, sickle and star’ instead of ‘ears of corn and sickle'
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes for GHMC elections at Parsigutta.(DC Image: SSR)
 Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes for GHMC elections at Parsigutta.(DC Image: SSR)

Hyderabad: Citing a printing error in the ballot paper, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday decided to conduct fresh polls for Old Malakpet (Ward No 26) on December 3 from 7 am to 6 pm. The ballot paper had the symbol of the CPI candidate printed as ‘hammer, sickle and star’ instead of ‘ears of corn and sickle'.

The error was noticed by the general observer of Malakpet circle who reported it to senior officials.

 

The GHMC placed the two officials on duty — returning officer Billa Shailaja and deputy commissioner P. Sandhya Rani — under suspension for not rectifying it though it had been noticed earlier.

According to sources, the polling officials had time from November 24 till November 30 to rectify as the printing of ballot papers continued till late in the night on Monday. Sources said that the error was noticed earlier and the officials were asked to rectify it but did not do so.

GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar, the election authority, ordered their immediate suspension and replacements found to conduct the repoll on Wednesday. If no replacements are found, the two officials are to oversee the repoll and then be placed under suspension.

 

Tags: old malakpet, repolling, printing error, ballot paper, ghmc polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


