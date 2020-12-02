Kanchan Bagh division tops in voter turnout

HYDERABAD: An analysis of the poll percentage progress in Old City shows that many voters opted to cast their votes during the closing hours. The average final poll percentage stood at around 46%.

Kanchan Bagh Division recorded the highest poll percentage in the entire 150 divisions of GHMC where the turnout touched 70.39%. Of the total 43, 222 voters in the division, 30, 422 voters exercised their franchise. It has another distinction of the highest poll percentage of female voters. From the overall total of 21, 566 women voters 19, 555 voters cast their votes, which translates to a staggering 90.68%.

The lowest poll percentage was 32.99% (Yousufguda) while the second-lowest poll percentage was recorded in Mehdipatnam where only 34.41 voters voted. Saidabad also recorded 35.77%.

In Rajendranagar division 13, 293 voters turned out between 5 pm and 6 pm, where till 11 am it recorded only 3,486 (7.33%) votes. In the first six hours, only 9,414 votes (19.78%) were voted. The percentage jumped from 21.11% to 49.04% in the eleventh hour. Likewise, in Goshamahal division 11,786 votes were polled in the last hour resulting in the poll percentage shooting up from 23.55% to 51.53% (27.98% in one hour). Here 5, 723 (13.59%) votes were polled in the first six hours. In Lalitha Bagh, the last hour increase in turnout was 24.88%, with a 9,416 turnout. Ironically, only 21 voters turned up in the first two hours. Till 1 pm the turnout was 5,370 while in the last six hours 14, 240 votes were polled.

In Lalitha Bagh, Riyasat Nagar, Kanchan Bagh, Barkas, Chandrayangutta, Uppuguda and Jangammet divisions the tally in the first two hours did not cross 50 with the highest of 32 recorded at Jangammet.

In all 150 divisions, only 675 voters are registered under ‘other’ gender category and of them 73 voters turned up. The highest number in that category 47 was registered in Fateh Nagar division, while it was 29 in Serilingampally and 20 in Miyapur.