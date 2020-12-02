The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 02 Dec 2020 BJP complains to ECI ...
Nation, Politics

BJP complains to ECI against Kavitha

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Dec 2, 2020, 11:36 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2020, 12:07 am IST
The MLC had cast her vote in Bodhan assembly constituency the last time assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held
Kalvakuntla Kavitha leaving the booth after she cast her vote for GHMC elections at road no.14 Banjara Hills on Tuesday. (DC Image: R.Pavan)
 Kalvakuntla Kavitha leaving the booth after she cast her vote for GHMC elections at road no.14 Banjara Hills on Tuesday. (DC Image: R.Pavan)

HYDERABAD: Telangana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday complained to Election Commission of India (ECI) against ruling TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha casting her vote in Tuesday’s Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

In a letter to ECI, BJP’s state general secretary G. Premender Reddy pointed out that the MLC had cast her vote in Bodhan assembly constituency the last time assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held. He maintained that Kavitha had used the same EPIC number Voter ID in GHMC elections too to cast her vote.

 

Premender Reddy felt this makes it evident that she has indulged in electoral malpractice by voting in two different places using the same ID. He demanded that taking this into consideration, ECI must take action and disqualify Kavitha from her MLC’s post.

...
Tags: kavitha vote ghmc polls, bjp complains to eci against kavitha, kavitha electoral malpractice, bjp demands disqualify kavitha


Latest From Nation

Hundreds of citizens lined up on either side eagerly waiting for the arrival of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah who visited Bhagyalakshmi temple near the historic Charminar in Hyderabad on Sunday. (DC Image: P.Surendra)

GHMC polls: All politicians, cadre advised home quarantine

Healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, hospital administration staff and others, are in the first list for the administration of Covid-19 vaccine. (AP)

Telangana, Rajasthan chosen for dry run of vaccine software by Central government

Around 3-5 lakh voters, who attained 18 years, have not been able to exercise their right to vote as the elections were advanced by 70 days.

Bloomers galore in GHMC voter lists

Kavitha retorted that instead of questioning about development of Telangana, the BJP president should have focussed on getting funds for the same from the central government. (DC Image: Deepak Deshpande)

Blaming TRS for low turnout unfair: Kavitha



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bookies give hairline edge to TRS over BJP in photo-finish

Polling staff collect GHMC election material from Wesley College premises to their respective polling stations. (DC Image:SSR)

Mamata Banerjee playing 'khoon ki rajniti' in West Bengal: BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Only BJP has guts to rename city as Bhagyanagar: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, flanked by BJP Telangana leaders, holds a sword during a public meeting, ahead of GHMC elections in Hyderabad, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (PTI)

Bihar election 2020: Nitish Kumar likely to take oath on Monday

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Amit Shah targets Gupkar leaders, alleges they want 'foreign forces to intervene'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham