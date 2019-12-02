Nation Politics 02 Dec 2019 Weeks after losing S ...
Weeks after losing SPG cover, security breach at Priyanka's residence

PTI
Published Dec 2, 2019, 6:27 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2019, 6:27 pm IST
The Centre last month replaced the SPG (Special Protection Group) cover of the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.
There was a security breach at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Lodhi Estate home last week with unknown persons barging in and asking for selfies. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: There was a security breach at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Lodhi Estate home last week with unknown persons barging in and asking for selfies, sources said on Monday, adding that her office has taken up the matter with the CRPF. 

The Centre last month replaced the SPG (Special Protection Group) cover of the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, assassinated by LTTE terrorists on May 21, 1991, with 'Z-plus' security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force.

 

Under Z-plus security, they are being protected by CRPF commandos in close proximity besides guards at their homes and where ever they travel in the country.

