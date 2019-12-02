Nation Politics 02 Dec 2019 T'gana CM annou ...
Nation, Politics

T'gana CM announces job to family of TSRTC employees who died during strike

ANI
Published Dec 2, 2019, 9:33 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2019, 9:55 am IST
Apart from this, a committee will also be formed to give suggestions to solve the problems faced by the women employees.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Sunday during his meeting with TSRTC employees announced a slew of decisions including one job for the member of the family of those employees who died during the strike period. (Photo: File)
 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Sunday during his meeting with TSRTC employees announced a slew of decisions including one job for the member of the family of those employees who died during the strike period. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Sunday during his meeting with TSRTC employees announced a slew of decisions including one job for the member of the family of those employees who died during the strike period.

A release from the CMO said that September salaries to be paid to the RTC employees will be paid on December 2 (Monday) and salaries for the 55 days strike period will also be paid.

 

"For those employees who died during the strike period, one job will be given to the member of their family within eight days. Rs 2 lakh per family will be paid as an ex gratia amount by the government," the release stated.

The Chief Minister also announced that from the coming State Budget, Rs 1,000 crore will be allocated for the TSRTC every year and the retirement age of RTC employees will be enhanced from 58 to 60 years.

The release listed a total of 26 decisions announced by the Chief Minister during his interaction with the employees.

"In every depot, within 20 days, exclusive toilets, dress change rooms and lunchrooms for women should be created. All TSRTC women employees, like their counterparts in the government, will get three months child-care leave along with the maternity leave," the release further said.

Apart from this, a committee will also be formed to give suggestions to solve the problems faced by the women employees. The employees working on a temporary basis will be made permanent in the TSRTC.

"The Chief Minister has assured that he would take all measures from the government for the survival and betterment of the RTC. He said that from now onwards, officials and employees should work unitedly and protect the RTC," the release stated.

The Chief Minister also said he would request TRS Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs to travel by the RTC bus at least once in a month.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: tsrtc, kcr, telangana, strike
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Even as Shiv Sena formed Maharashtra government in alliance with NCP and Congress, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that Hindutva idelogy is indispensable to Sena and the party will not leave it. (Photo: File)

Won't ever leave Hindutva ideology, says Uddhav after Fadnavis elected leader of Oppn

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year. (Photo: File)

First woman pilot of Indian Navy to join operations today

He also warned Amit Shah of the consequences of passing the Bill. (Photo: File)

PM Modi, Amit Shah are also migrants, says Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

The Marathi daily noted that the central BJP leadership decided to continue with Fadnavis as the party head in the Maharashtra Assembly, but did not follow the same in other states. (Photo: File)

Hope Fadnavis won't repeat mistakes he made as CM, says Shiv Sena



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

First woman pilot of Indian Navy to join operations today

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year. (Photo: File)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' anniversary wishes will warm your heart; read post

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'It just turned out better', shares Salman Khan on 'Munna Badnam'

Salman Khan in the still from Munna Badnaam.
 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'No mercy plea, strongly recommend rejection': Delhi urges Centre in Nirbhaya case

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain has sent the file to Lt. Governor Anil Baijal with Arvind Kejriwal government's recommendations in the case, they told PTI. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Watch: Cong leader mistakenly cheers for Priyanka Chopra instead of 'Priyanka Gandhi'

Congress former MLA Surender Kumar on Sunday made a blunder during a public rally by mistakenly stating 'Priyanka Chopra Zindabad

KR Pete: Will the lotus bloom in sugar bowl of state?

Narayana Gowda

Maharashtra effect! Congress, JD(S) back in play

Consequently, the BJP which was confident of winning at least 10 seats of the 15 Assembly seats for which by-elections are being held, has now lowered its sights and is trying to win 8-10 seats.

We will not do it again, says HD Deve Gowda

JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda campaigns for party candidate Tanveer Ahmed Ullah in Shivajinagar on Sunday (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham