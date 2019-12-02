Congress-JD(S) government again, why not?

Bengaluru: Even before the first vote is cast in the December 5 bypolls to 15 assembly seats, leaders of the Congress and JD(S), estranged partners in the previous coalition government, have started giving subtle hints of a realignment post the bypolls if the ruling BJP fails to win the required eight seats for a simple majority in the state assembly. Former PM and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and son H.D. Kumaraswamy have off and on been speaking of a political churning after the bypolls making it no secret that they would prefer to back the BJP instead of facing mid-term polls at this juncture.

After the Maharashtra happenings where the BJP had to make way for an alliance of the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, there is a softening of the JD(S) stance vis-a-vis the Congress too indicating that anything is possible after the bypoll results on December 9.

On Sunday, it was the turn of senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Dr G. Parameshwar to make it amply clear that the option of an alliance with the JD(S) is still open. "In order to protect the Constitution, democracy and to provide social justice with secular principles, when the situation arises, we will take necessary steps after discussing with our allies and UPA partners on such a matter," said Kharge when asked about the possibility.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Let's see what happens in the future... winning in 15 seats is what we are looking for.. we will let you know. We will give you a correct picture on December 9... we will give you good news."

Dr Parameshwar was more categorical saying the party is ready for a tie-up with the JD(S) in case the BJP does not get the required number of seats in the bypolls. When asked about the party's plans, he said, "There are two possibilities -- One, we can go along with the JD(S) and form the government or keep quiet and let the government take a decision to impose President's Rule or go for elections again. But we prefer to go with the JD(S) and form the government because we are not in favour of mid-term polls. We don't want to go for elections once again and trouble people. To avoid all this and give good governance, we can come together again. There is nothing wrong in it."

In the same breath, the Congress leader maintained that there have been no talks with the JD(S) yet but if the situation arises, a coalition is the best option.

Meanwhile, Mr Kharge launched a scathing attack on the BJP in general and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in particular alleging that the BJP at the Centre has been subverting democracy, the Constitution and autonomous bodies. "Nearly 70% of candidates who defected from the Congress and NCP, were defeated in the Maharashtra Assembly elections and the same pattern will repeat in Karnataka (in the bypolls) too," he said.

Terming the BJP as an intolerant party, Mr Kharge said the saffron party lured 17 MLAs from the opposition parties in Karnataka and did the same in Maharashtra prior to the elections there. "This is a clear indication that the BJP is intolerant towards the opposition. It wants a Congress mukt Bharat, which is not going to happen," he explained.

Mr Kharge, who was busy for almost a month in Maharasthra and New Delhi stitching the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was formed despite reservations expressed by UPA Chairperson Mrs Sonia Gandhi. "The people of the country wanted to keep the BJP out of power. Even Left parties and other smaller parties supported the formation of the government by the MVA," he claimed.