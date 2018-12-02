search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

TRS will finish Telugu Desam in Andhra Pradesh, warns KT Rama Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SA ISHAQUI
Published Dec 2, 2018, 12:16 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2018, 12:20 am IST
TRS may back non-BJP, non-TD parties.
KT Rama Rao
 KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Caretaker minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday cautioned that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would interfere in AP politics, if required, to teach AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu a “befitting lesson”.

“Even ants will not tolerate if anyone pokes a stick into their anthill. Likewise, since Mr Naidu is trying to interfere in political matters here, KCR would, if need be, return the act in the same measure,” Mr Rama Rao told a ‘Mana Hyderabad, Mana Andari Hyderabad’ programme here on Saturday. 

 

His remarks gain significance in view of the BJP’s claim that the TRS would support non-BJP non-TD parties in the 2019 AP elections. The minister said that “any encroachment” by Mr Naidu on Telangana’s political turf would be reciprocated in the same measure or in such a way that his political career “would end once and for all.”

Mr Naidu rated himself highly for raising two or three buildings in Hitec City, Mr Rama Rao said. By those standards, where does Mr Chandrasekhar Rao who fought for Telangana statehood and achieved it stand, he asked.

“No one is better than K. Chandrasekhar Rao to teach Mr Naidu a lesson and to even ensure his political end,” Mr Rama Rao said.

He alleged that Mr Naidu had made good use of money and the media throughout his political career. He said that when Mr Naidu made an attempt to destabilise the Telangana government by offering Rs 50 lakh to MLAs, he was “thrashed” and packed off to Amaravati. The minister said that this time the people would show Mr Naidu and his party their place.

...
Tags: kt rama rao, k. chandrasekhar rao, n. chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Four days left, TRS yet to release manifesto


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Honda Cars will now ‘talk’ to you when you test drive them!

The new interface senses the trigger points from a customer’s driving pattern and explains the key features.
 

Angry Birds firm Rovio buys strategy game studio PlayRaven

Rovio has been hit by tough competition and high dependency on the Angry Birds brand, first launched in 2009.
 

Facebook Search: How it works in under two minutes

When you search for content on Facebook, the results you see are ranked based on your activity and the activity of the Facebook community.
 

Meghan wanted air fresheners to fix 'musty' smell at wedding chapel, palace said no

The chapel is The Queen's regular place of worship and even contains the Royal Vault.
 

Healthy portion of fries should only contain six pieces, says Harvard professor

In the last 25 years, the average serving size in any given establishment has doubled or tripled. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shah Rukh Khan meets his Juliet in London and we can’t stop adoring it!

Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana in London, after her play where she played the character of Juliet.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Four days left, TRS yet to release manifesto

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Modi-govt using ED, CBI Income Tax dept to harass rivals, create fear: Andhra CM

Speaking during a roadshow in the city, Naidu criticised the NDA government for demonetisation,

Telangana: Grand alliance accuses KCR of colluding with BJP to escape from CBI

'KCR had gone to Delhi many times in name of medical tests. In fact, his Delhi visits were not for any medical treatment, but to get rid of his name from that scam. KCR was directly involved in that case; there are documentary statements in that regard,' TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy said. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Leaders on last leg of campaigning

Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Equal advertisement space for all parties

Mr Kishore said every political party should be given a fair chance to advertise about its party or candidate during the poll season and asked the advertisement agencies to provide equitable space to all.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham