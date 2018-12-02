TRS will finish Telugu Desam in Andhra Pradesh, warns KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Caretaker minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday cautioned that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would interfere in AP politics, if required, to teach AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu a “befitting lesson”.

“Even ants will not tolerate if anyone pokes a stick into their anthill. Likewise, since Mr Naidu is trying to interfere in political matters here, KCR would, if need be, return the act in the same measure,” Mr Rama Rao told a ‘Mana Hyderabad, Mana Andari Hyderabad’ programme here on Saturday.

His remarks gain significance in view of the BJP’s claim that the TRS would support non-BJP non-TD parties in the 2019 AP elections. The minister said that “any encroachment” by Mr Naidu on Telangana’s political turf would be reciprocated in the same measure or in such a way that his political career “would end once and for all.”

Mr Naidu rated himself highly for raising two or three buildings in Hitec City, Mr Rama Rao said. By those standards, where does Mr Chandrasekhar Rao who fought for Telangana statehood and achieved it stand, he asked.

“No one is better than K. Chandrasekhar Rao to teach Mr Naidu a lesson and to even ensure his political end,” Mr Rama Rao said.

He alleged that Mr Naidu had made good use of money and the media throughout his political career. He said that when Mr Naidu made an attempt to destabilise the Telangana government by offering Rs 50 lakh to MLAs, he was “thrashed” and packed off to Amaravati. The minister said that this time the people would show Mr Naidu and his party their place.