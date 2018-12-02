search on deccanchronicle.com
Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi’s knowledge of Hinduism

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 2, 2018, 12:47 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2018, 12:47 am IST
With the elections approaching, accusations and counter accusations continued unabated in Rajasthan.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting in Chittorgarh, Saturday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Encroaching further into BJP’s Hindutva turf, the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not understand the foundation of Hinduism. 

Mr Gandhi said, “What is the essence of Hinduism? What does the Gita say? That knowledge is with everybody... Knowledge is all around you. Every living being has knowledge. Our prime minister says he is a Hindu, but he doesn’t understand (the) foundation of Hinduism. What kind of a Hindu is he?” 

Hitting back BJP national president Amit Shah on Saturday compared the Congress with an automated teller machine (ATM), saying that it was a machine of “lies”. Mr Shah said, “The Congress is an ATM of lies, whereas the BJP is an ATM of development.”

Mr Gandhi further accused Mr  Modi of shaping the Army’s 2016 surgical strike across the LoC into a “political asset” and being “unsuccessful” in creating job opportunities for the youth. 

Referring to the surgical strikes on terror pads across the LoC on September 29, 2016, he told the gathering, “Like during the Modi government, surgical strike was conducted thrice during Manmohan Singh government. Are you aware of it? Modi actually reached into the Army’s domain and shaped surgical strike into a political asset.” 

The Congress president further alleged that the surgical strike was made public as the BJP was fighting elections in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP chief Amit Shah Saturday alleged that Congress president Rahul Gandhi was insulting slain Army soldiers by claiming that the 2016 surgical strike across the LoC was conducted to win the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He said that today Army jawans are pround that their government is behind them. 

Tags: rahul gandhi, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




