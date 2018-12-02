PM Narendra Modi’s schemes working well, says Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh along with BJP leaders Bandaru Dattatreya and C. Ramchandra Reddy campaign in Khairatabad on Saturday. (DC)

Bhadrachalam: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said that the Union government would sanction Rs 100 crore for the development of Bhadrachalam as part of Ramayana circuit in the country.

Dr Singh was speaking during his campaign for BJP candidate Kunja Satyavathi here. He said that the NDA government was committed to making Bhadrachalam a beautiful pilgrim town with central funds.

On other issues, Dr Singh said that about 4,500 farmers had committed suicide in Telangana state and 121 in Gajwel being represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He said development in the state was hit by the lackadaisical policies of Mr Rao.

He said that state government was not using Central schemes. Referring to Ayushman Bharat, the Centre’s health insurance scheme which provided Rs 5 lakh cover to the poor, Dr Singh said the scheme was not being implemented in the state by the TRS government.

He said that TRS had failed on many fronts and the promise Mr Rao of building 2BHK houses was not fulfilled. The Centre will built pucca houses for all the eligible poor in the country, Dr Singh said.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule was being accepted by everyone in the country, he asked the people of Bhadrachalam to vote for BJP candidate for the development of the holy town.