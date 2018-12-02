search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao liar, PM Modi has loose tongue, says N Chandrababu Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 2, 2018, 1:24 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2018, 1:24 am IST
AP CM alleges that KCR never uttered a word against attacks on minorities.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu campaigns along with the contesting candidate Ganesh Gupta at Rajendranagar constituency on Saturday. (DC)
Hyderabad: Telugu Desam president and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday termed Telangana caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao a “liar.”

Addressing road shows in Rajendranagar constituency, he said that Mr Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were known for their “loose tongue”. He said that fearing defeat Mr Rao and his team were targeting him. 

 

Referring to the TRS criticism that he would run Telangana state by remote control from Amaravati if the People’s Front government was elected, he said, “If the Mahakutami wins the Telangana elections, the Chief Minister will be from the Congress and the TD will extend its full support to the Chief Minister.”

He said the TD was contesting from only 13 constituencies and alleged that the TRS was creating fear in the name of Andhra control and Amaravati rule.

Mr Naidu, who is likely stay on in the city for the campaign, made it clear that he may enter national politics but not Telangana politics. “I am not greedy for power and my aim is to protect democracy which is in danger,” he said.

He criticised the NDA government for demonetisation, “faulty implementation” of GST and price rise and alleged that there was a feeling of insecurity. 
He said, “Today, the government led by Narendra Modi is indulging in attacking political rivals. They are harassing rivals as per will. If anyone questions, (they) send the Enforcement Directorate, CBI, and income-tax. They attack the media and political leaders. By carrying out attacks on business organisations, creating fear, (they) wish to see that nobody speaks.” 

He said one thing was common between ‘Senior Modi’ (the Prime Minister) and ‘Junior Modi’ (Mr Rao) and that was creating magic with words. “Modi speaks well. Our KCR also speaks very well,” he said.

He alleged that Mr Rao had never uttered a word against attacks on minorities, SCs and STs. Addressing a road show at Kukatpally, where party candidate Nandamuri Suhasini is contesting, he clarified that he had never said that he had built Hyderabad, he had always claimed proudly of building Cyberabad.

He said that the international airport, Cyberabad, Outer Ring Road, Krishna river water and other major development projects in Hyderabad had become a reality at his initiative. Mr Naidu alleged that the TRS government has failed in implementing its election promises, including 2BHK houses.

Tags: n. chandrababu naidu, k. chandrasekhar rao, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




