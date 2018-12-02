search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Election Commission ‘converts’ Muslims into Christians on voters’ list

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Dec 2, 2018, 1:04 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2018, 1:04 am IST
The poll panel is about to file an affidavit in the HC, saying there are zero discrepancies in the electoral list.
Hyderabad: The Election Commission has made Edward James Clover the son of Md Basheer Uddin. So says the voters’ list and more errors are cropping up. There are many cases where the men have Muslim names but their sons have Christian names. Despite this, the poll panel is about to file an affidavit in the High Court, saying there were zero discrepancies in the electoral list.    

In the voters’ list of Bahadurpura Assembly constituency, in the H.No 19-2-29-/A/117, the father of voters Anney Maria Crasto Maria and Joseph John Crasto is Gerrman Jacob. In the same house resides Peter William Oliver whose father’s name is mentioned as Md Sharuddin. 

 

In another case, Sumeriya Begum, daughter of Shaik Mahboob, H.No. 19-2-29 /A/125 has two votes — voter number 119 and120. Same is the case of Sheen Begum, H.No. 19-2-29/A/2 /8. 

This apart, a complaint was filed with Returning officer of Yakutpura Assembly constituency regarding wrong distribution of voter slips. “In the last week, close to 15,000 slips of newly enrolled voters were distributed. These cards were first taken over to the Booth Level Officers, who are none other than private school teachers, for distribution among voters. These officers, who are new to the Assembly constituency, distributed a few slips and then returned the rest of the slips, saying that the voters' houses could not be unidentified. The slips have gone in the hands of local leaders who may misuse them,” states the complaint.

Tags: election commission, voters’ list, muslims into christians
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT
