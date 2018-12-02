search on deccanchronicle.com
Campaigns may end with Sonia Gandhi for better impact

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Dec 2, 2018, 1:13 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2018, 1:13 am IST
People’s Front leaders are of the opinion Mrs Sonia Gandhi’s public meeting at Medchal had given its candidates a boost.
Hyderabad: To keep up the momentum of election campaign till the very end and conclude the electioneering on a high note, the TPCC is trying to get UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi to campaign in the state again on December 5, the last day of campaigning.

TS Congress leaders intend to hold the meeting in north Telangana. If she accepts the invitation, the meeting may be held in Karimnagar or Warangal.
As AICC president, Mrs Sonia Gandhi had first spoken about separate Telangana in Karimnagar public meeting in the past.

Congress leaders said her meeting in north Telangana would improve the prospects of People’s Front candidates. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will campaign in the state on December 3. 

TPCC treasurer Guduru Narayana Reddy said that Mr Gandhi will address public meetings at Gadwal and Tandur. The same day Mr Gandhi and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will conduct a road show at Hyderabad.

If Mrs Gandhi does not agree to come again to campaign, TPCC leaders will request Mr Rahul Gandhi to return on December 5. Mrs Gandhi has not campaigned in the other four states where elections are on, and had come to Medchal as a special gesture following the request of TPCC leaders.

Tags: sonia gandhi, campaigning
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




