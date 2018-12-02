search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Asaduddin Owaisi says Hyderabad safest for muslims, women

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Dec 2, 2018, 1:21 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2018, 1:21 am IST
Mr Owaisi said that when Muslims and Dalits were targeted across India, no such incident was reported here.
Asaduddin Owaisi
 Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said Telangana state was the most progressive in India and the safest place for Muslims, Dalits and women.

Addressing public meetings at Maqta Madar Sahab, Khairatabad and Musheerabad in support of TRS candidates, Mr Owaisi said that when Muslims and Dalits were targeted across India, no such incident was reported here.

 

The MIM chief said incidents of mob lynching had sent the message that Muslims and Dalits “were not citizens of the first category; you are not shareholders but the renter”.

Mr Owaisi said Hyderabad is free from riots and no Muslim was targeted in the name of beef. 

“In Hyderabad any woman can return home at midnight. Muslims are safe here,” he said.

He said that when the MIM supported the TRS, TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy asked him to reveal details of the deal. 

“Yes a pact was executed. We asked KCR to remove educational backwardness and the government opened more than 200 residential schools where 50,000 students are provided quality education, one lakh poor Muslim girls were helped with monetary aid on their wedding,” he said.

...
Tags: asaduddin owaisi, muslims, dalits
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Honda Cars will now ‘talk’ to you when you test drive them!

The new interface senses the trigger points from a customer’s driving pattern and explains the key features.
 

Angry Birds firm Rovio buys strategy game studio PlayRaven

Rovio has been hit by tough competition and high dependency on the Angry Birds brand, first launched in 2009.
 

Facebook Search: How it works in under two minutes

When you search for content on Facebook, the results you see are ranked based on your activity and the activity of the Facebook community.
 

Meghan wanted air fresheners to fix 'musty' smell at wedding chapel, palace said no

The chapel is The Queen's regular place of worship and even contains the Royal Vault.
 

Healthy portion of fries should only contain six pieces, says Harvard professor

In the last 25 years, the average serving size in any given establishment has doubled or tripled. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shah Rukh Khan meets his Juliet in London and we can’t stop adoring it!

Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana in London, after her play where she played the character of Juliet.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

DK Shivakumar says no chance of hung Assembly

DK Shivakumar

Campaign vans block traffic on Hyderabad roads

However, traffic officials in Cyberabad denied that campaign vehicles were causing traffic jams in the area.

Case against T Harish Rao for breach of code

T Harish Rao

Revanth Reddy gets 4+4 security after Hyderabad HC order

Revanth Reddy

TRS complains against poll prediction by Lagadapati Rajagopal

Lagadapati Rajagopal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham