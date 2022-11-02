Welfare schemes or rising prices, ask KTR and Harish

TRS working president and IT minister K.T.Rama Rao and finance minister T. Harish Rao wrapped up the party's intense campaign for the Munugode Assembly bypoll on Tuesday by holding road shows — Twitter

Hyderabad: TRS working president and IT minister K.T.Rama Rao and finance minister T. Harish Rao wrapped up the party's intense campaign for the Munugode Assembly bypoll on Tuesday by holding road shows in the constituency that drew massive crowds, and made an impassioned plea to voters to defeat the BJP.

Both leaders warned voters that if they voted for the BJP, the price of a LPG cylinder will increase to Rs 4,000 and the petrol and diesel Rs 150 per litre. They pointed out when the BJP came to power in 2014, the cylinder cost Rs 400 but is now Rs 1,200. Petrol was Rs 70, which has risen to Rs 110.

They urged voters to think twice whether they want the TRS, which was offering a slew of welfare schemes, or the BJP which was burdening people with rising prices.

They also asked voters whether they wanted to vote for the BJP, which was pressuring states to scrap welfare programmes in the name of freebies and insisting on the installation of metres for agricultural pumpsets in order to scrap the free power scheme.

Rama Rao, who held road shows in Narayanpur and Munugode mandals, said the bypoll was a golden opportunity for the people to teach the BJP a lesson for its anti-farmer, anti-poor, and anti-people policies, and he sought voters' support for Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao's welfare schemes that benefit all sections of society.

Harish Rao, who held road shows in the Chandur and Nampally mandals, urged voters not to believe the BJP's false promises and to give TRS another chance to deceive them.

"The BJP deceived voters in the Dubbak and Huzurabad Assembly bypolls, as well as the GHMC elections in 2020 and 2021, by promising Rs 3,000 pensions to farmers and the unemployed, as well as the establishment of educational institutions and hospitals with central funds. In the GHMC, they promised bike for bike, car for car, and furniture for people who lost them in floods, and they ignored their promises after receiving votes. They broke their promises after receiving votes. Dubbak and Huzurabad voters are regretting voting for the BJP. The BJP is now attempting to deceive the people of Munugode by promising development with central funds. I caution voters not to fall into their trap," Harish said.