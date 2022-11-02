  
Nation Politics 02 Nov 2022 Welfare schemes or r ...
Nation, Politics

Welfare schemes or rising prices, ask KTR and Harish

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 2, 2022, 9:56 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2022, 10:14 am IST
TRS working president and IT minister K.T.Rama Rao and finance minister T. Harish Rao wrapped up the party's intense campaign for the Munugode Assembly bypoll on Tuesday by holding road shows — Twitter
 TRS working president and IT minister K.T.Rama Rao and finance minister T. Harish Rao wrapped up the party's intense campaign for the Munugode Assembly bypoll on Tuesday by holding road shows — Twitter

Hyderabad: TRS working president and IT minister K.T.Rama Rao and finance minister T. Harish Rao wrapped up the party's intense campaign for the Munugode Assembly bypoll on Tuesday by holding road shows in the constituency that drew massive crowds, and made an impassioned plea to voters to defeat the BJP.

Both leaders warned voters that if they voted for the BJP, the price of a LPG cylinder will increase to Rs 4,000 and the petrol and diesel Rs 150 per litre. They pointed out when the BJP came to power in 2014, the cylinder cost Rs 400 but is now Rs 1,200. Petrol was Rs 70, which has risen to Rs 110.

They urged voters to think twice whether they want the TRS, which was offering a slew of welfare schemes, or the BJP which was burdening people with rising prices.

They also asked voters whether they wanted to vote for the BJP, which was pressuring states to scrap welfare programmes in the name of freebies and insisting on the installation of metres for agricultural pumpsets in order to scrap the free power scheme.

Rama Rao, who held road shows in Narayanpur and Munugode mandals, said the bypoll was a golden opportunity for the people to teach the BJP a lesson for its anti-farmer, anti-poor, and anti-people policies, and he sought voters' support for Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao's welfare schemes that benefit all sections of society.

Harish Rao, who held road shows in the Chandur and Nampally mandals, urged voters not to believe the BJP's false promises and to give TRS another chance to deceive them.

"The BJP deceived voters in the Dubbak and Huzurabad Assembly bypolls, as well as the GHMC elections in 2020 and 2021, by promising Rs 3,000 pensions to farmers and the unemployed, as well as the establishment of educational institutions and hospitals with central funds. In the GHMC, they promised bike for bike, car for car, and furniture for people who lost them in floods, and they ignored their promises after receiving votes. They broke their promises after receiving votes. Dubbak and Huzurabad voters are regretting voting for the BJP. The BJP is now attempting to deceive the people of Munugode by promising development with central funds. I caution voters not to fall into their trap," Harish said.

...
Tags: rising prices, bjp rule, ktr, harish rao, munugode bypoll
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Home minister Taneti Vanita has advised the prison authorities to provide suitable skill and employment training to jail inmates in such a way that they can get employment immediately after they are released. (Facebook)

Skill development training to prisoners in AP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC Image)

Amit Shah greets Telugus on AP Formation Day

Representational image.

She Teams get 75 plaints of harassment

rime Minister Narendra Modi meets family members of victims of the suspension bridge collapse, in Morbi district, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified: Prosecution tells court



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Munugode roads clogged, Google Maps says you are on fastest route

“Despite heavier than usual traffic,” Google Maps helpfully informed, “you are on the fastest route”. (Representational Image)

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Telangana

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party leader Rahul Gandhi entered Telangana on Sunday, after completing the Karnataka leg of the nationwide foot march. (Twitter/@revanth_anumula)

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slams TRS over Nadda 'grave'

File photo of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (ANI)

PM Modi offers prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Mallikarjun Kharge to assume role as Cong chief on Oct 26

India's Congress party newly appointed president Mallikarjun Kharge gestures after addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->