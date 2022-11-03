TRS ridicules Etala's murder charges against KCR

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao called on party leaders and workers who were injured in Palivela and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in LB Nagar. (Twitter/@trspartyonline)

HYDERABAD: The TRS strongly condemned allegations of BJP legislator Etala Rajendar that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was plotting his murder.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy, and senior leaders B. Lingaiah Yadav, Banda Prakash and Dasoju Sravan said that Etala was resorting to these 'cheap publicity tricks' to help BJP gain political mileage in Munugode ahead of Thursday’s polling.

Reddy said Etala's allegations were aimed at gaining 'sympathy' of voters after realising that BJP is heading for a shocking defeat even after spending hundreds of crores. He said that it was actually frustrated BJP leaders who were resorting to physical attacks on TRS workers in Munugode.

"BJP deployed anti-social elements from Hyderabad to create violence in the poll-bound constituency and attack TRS leaders and workers. They attacked us in Palivela village on Tuesday on coming to know that TRS would get a big majority in the village," he alleged.

Meanwhile, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao called on party leaders and workers who were injured in Palivela and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in LB Nagar.

Later speaking to the media, Rao said BJP was resorting to violence frustrated at an imminent defeat in Mungode.

"Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda cancelled their public meetings because of the same reason. BJP men are resorting to attacks like they did during West Bengal Assembly elections," Rao stated.

He warned BJP that if TRS leaders and workers run out of patience they would be forced to retaliate tit for tat.