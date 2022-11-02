  
Nation Politics 02 Nov 2022 TRS puts lot at stak ...
Nation, Politics

TRS puts lot at stake to win its last poll, before BRS rises

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Nov 2, 2022, 9:43 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2022, 9:58 am IST
State finance minister T Harish Rao addresses public during Munugode campaign. (Twitter)
 State finance minister T Harish Rao addresses public during Munugode campaign. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Two public meetings by Chief Minister and party supremo K. Chandrashekar Rao, deployment of 14 ministers, 86 MLAs, several MLCs for over a month in the constituency has turned the Munugode bypoll one of the most focused elections ever fought by the TRS.

The party’s top leadership has left nothing to chance to ensure a victory in the bypoll, from the day Congress MLA Rajgopal Reddy announced his resignation to the Legislative Assembly on August 2 to join BJP, and forced a bypoll.

The TRS leadership had decided to rename their party, the TRS, as BRS, to play a key role in national politics in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The BRS, the party hopes, would emerge as a strong alternative to BJP-led NDA.

The party even passed a resolution on October 5, on the occasion of Dasara, renaming TRS as BRS. It petitioned the Election Commission of India for approval of the change in name on October 6, which is pending with ECI.

The party expects the Commission to approve the name change to BRS soon after the Munugode results are declared on November 6.

Keeping this in mind, the party leadership has set a target of a bumper majority for the party's rank and file to ensure victory for the TRS, fighting for the last with that name, in the Munugode bypoll. A victory would be a highpoint to bid adieu to the 21-year old spectacular political journey of TRS and begin a new “victory march” of the BRS from Munugode.

The party adopted a “dual” strategy to emerge victorious in Munugode. In the first stage, the party launched ‘operation Akarsh’ to lure local Congress and BJP leaders into the TRS fold. They were identified as those who were upset with Rajgopal for quitting Congress and joining the BJP.

Almost all sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCs, ward members, councillors of the Congress and BJP joined the TRS in quick time. This operation to distance local Congress and BJP leaders from Rajgopal went on till Dasara.

Post the festival, the TRS party leadership deployed 14 ministers, 86 party MLAs and MLCs, who were asked to camp in the constituency and hold the campaigning momentum till November 1, deadline for campaigning to end.

Each minister, MLA, MLC was made in-charge for two or three villages. They engaged in campaigning door-to-door every day and besides holding road shows, street corner meetings.

The CM held two public meetings in the constituency, one at Munugode on August 22 and another at Chandur on October 30. The CM did not take part in Dubbak and Huzurabad bypoll campaigning but addressed two public meetings in Munugode.

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao announced that he would adopt Munugode and develop the constituency on all fronts during the remaining 14 months tenure of their government, if voters elect TRS in the bypoll. The CM promised to fulfil all promises made to the people within 15 days of TRS victory in bypoll.

...
Tags: munugode bypoll, last poll in trs name
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 02 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Pub-goers in the city are looking to late-night and more importantly, loud club experiences from this weekend, as the High Court lifted the ban on loud music after 10 pm for most clubs. — Representational Image/AFP

Club-goers raring for weekend once again

TPCC chief A. Reavanth Reddy (in picture) appealed to women voters to vote for Palvai Sravanthi in a tweet that said: Sisters…Mothers... Your representative is Sravanti. Let's vote by hand... Let's make the girl child win…” — DC Image

Munugode packs a powerful punch with Twitter frenzy 'netas.'

TRS working president and IT minister K.T.Rama Rao and finance minister T. Harish Rao wrapped up the party's intense campaign for the Munugode Assembly bypoll on Tuesday by holding road shows — Twitter

Welfare schemes or rising prices, ask KTR and Harish

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked Rajasthan and the governments of neighbouring states for a roadmap to develop Mangarh Dham

PM Modi urges 4 CMs to develop Mangarh Dham



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Munugode roads clogged, Google Maps says you are on fastest route

“Despite heavier than usual traffic,” Google Maps helpfully informed, “you are on the fastest route”. (Representational Image)

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Telangana

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party leader Rahul Gandhi entered Telangana on Sunday, after completing the Karnataka leg of the nationwide foot march. (Twitter/@revanth_anumula)

Telangana withdraws general consent to CBI for taking up probe in state

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official (Image: PTI)

Thackeray, Shinde factions submit symbols, names to EC

The EC will now examine them to ensure that the symbols sought by them are not similar and not being used by any other party. (DC Image)

FCRA licence of 2 NGOs headed by Sonia cancelled

Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->