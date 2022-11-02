  
Nation Politics 02 Nov 2022 Thousands attend &ls ...
Nation, Politics

Thousands attend ‘Mahila Garjana’ at Munugode

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Nov 2, 2022, 1:14 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2022, 1:14 am IST
An estimated crowd of around 15,000 women voters attended the Mahila Garjana (Aadabiddala Atma Gourava Sabha) held at Munugode mandal headquarters. (DC Image)
  An estimated crowd of around 15,000 women voters attended the Mahila Garjana (Aadabiddala Atma Gourava Sabha) held at Munugode mandal headquarters. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: The Congress on Tuesday wrapped up their Munugode bypoll campaign by pulling off an impressive public meeting targeting exclusively women voters of the constituency. An estimated crowd of around 15,000 women voters attended the Mahila Garjana (Aadabiddala Atma Gourava Sabha) held at Munugode mandal headquarters.

Women leaders called upon female voters to ensure that the Congress wins to ensure proper gender representation in politics and to contain liquor menace, which has enslaved their men, both young and old, severely and badly impacting families.

Besides top women leaders from the State, MPs Ranjeet Ranjan (Chhattisgarh) and Jothimani Sennimalai (Tamil Nadu) addressed the gathering; their speeches were translated by the Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi.

Ranjeet targeted both the BJP and the TRS candidates. While referring to K. Prabhakar Reddy of TRS, she said that those who do not respect women should be driven out of the constituency, forget voting for them. BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy has failed to prove his loyalty to a party which gave him name and fame, she said.

“The man who fails the loyalty test cannot contribute to the development of the constituency. He would not remain loyal to anybody,” she said.

Chhattisgarh MP Ranjan emphasised that only a woman could understand the pain of another woman and providing her a chance would pave the way for empowering other women.

“If woman is given a chance, she will fight against liquor menace, which has affected families. Those who seek votes by luring voters with liquor cannot provide security to women,” she added.

Jothimani Sennimalai, Karur MP and a giant slayer in 2019 general election, recalled how she had defeated AIADMK leader M. Thambidurai, the-then deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha, with the help of women.

“Despite majority opinion in the party that I did not have a strong financial background, I was given the ticket to contest from Karur. Rahul ji put faith in me. I faced severe challenges and struggled in the toughest contest, something similar to what Congress is now witnessing here. I stood against all odds. On the last day of the campaign, women supporting me were beaten up, but rivals could not break their resolve. I won with a majority of 4.2 lakh and all credit goes to women who had convinced their male family members to vote for me,” she said.

Urging women voters of Munugode, the MP said that they too can convince their male family members to vote for Sravanthi. Later she was lauded by MP A. Revanth Reddy for her fight.

“If Tamil Nadu can give such a great verdict, so can women of Munugode. Can Telangana women not decide by themselves without depending on their men? Your vote is your power and your victory. You all must unite to elect your daughter Sravanthi,” Telangana state Congress chief Revanth Reddy said.

Former union minister Renuka Chowdhury, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, former ministers J. Geetha Reddy, R. Damodar Reddy, MLAs D Sridhar Babu and Seethakka and former MLC Prem Sagar Rao were present.

 

...
Tags: telangana pradesh congress committee (tpcc), mahila garjana, munugode bypoll, palvai shravanthi
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Justice UU Lalit. (Image credit: Twitter)

CJI recuses from hearing AP’s petition on three capitals

With around Rs 200 crore worth of liquor sold in the Munugode constituency, the town itself has turned into a hub for collection of empty liquor bottles. — DC Image

Recycled booze bottle biz booms in Munugode

In the early hours of Tuesday, many places in the city limits saw overflowing of drains and culverts. The city population faced difficulties due to poor road conditions. (Representational Image/DC)

Rains lash Tirupati, Nellore districts, throw normal life out of gear

Governor Biswabusan Harichandan presenting YSR Lifetime Achievement award to actor R Narayana Murhty in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is at right. (Photo BY ARRANGEMENT)

Awards to encourage selfless service distributed on AP formation day



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Munugode roads clogged, Google Maps says you are on fastest route

“Despite heavier than usual traffic,” Google Maps helpfully informed, “you are on the fastest route”. (Representational Image)

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Telangana

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party leader Rahul Gandhi entered Telangana on Sunday, after completing the Karnataka leg of the nationwide foot march. (Twitter/@revanth_anumula)

Height of U-turn: BJP on Kejriwal's demand for Ganesha, Lakshmi images on currency

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra noted that Kejriwal had once spoken against the construction of Ram temple and said a hospital should be built at the site in Ayodhya. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

KTR, Bandi embroiled in ‘cleansing’ war

(L-R) Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao. (DC Image)

EC doesn't have jurisdiction to regulate issues like freebies: Cong

Neither the Election Commission, nor the government have jurisdiction to justiciate and regulate such issues: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->