Rahul’s walk brings cheers, togetherness

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Nov 3, 2022, 6:52 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2022, 6:52 am IST
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana is now in its eighth day (Image: DC)
HYDERABAD: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana is now in its eighth day, and the city was filled with joy and camaraderie as thousands of Congress supporters swelled to the streets to greet their beloved leader amid drum beats, loud cheers, and dancing, oblivious to the winter chill.

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra participants left early in the morning, Pooja Bhatt, the first Bollywood actor to join Rahul, was seen shaking her hands and conversing with him. The party cadre in Miyapur organised tribal and traditional dances that are unique to Telangana's culture; everything appeared to be a carnival and the mood upbeat. Throughout Rahul's yatra, party supporters could be seen singing, cheering, and dancing.

Rahul stopped at a roadside stall opposite JNTU in Kukatpally while he was taking a tea break. While waiting for him, an old woman who was hurt was comforted by the Congress leader as he stopped for a tea break at the stall. He also offered the woman some water to drink. After lunch in Hafeezpet, Madinaguda, Rahul interacted with the participants who had walked with him from Kanyakumari.

"During the yatra, we have learnt about several problems this nation is facing. The public is curious to see Rahul Gandhi, Indira Gandhi's grandson. They still treasure the times when the Congress regime under Indira Gandhi gave them benefits, especially those who were given homes at that time "said participant Santhosh Kolkunda.

Renu Yadav, a participant from Haryana, said, "This yatra has not only given me a unique experience, but has also strengthened my self-confidence. Previously, whenever I was involved with social work, I used to wonder if I was wasting my time and efforts. However, I can see how important it is to stand up for the poor as I walk along with Rahulji. We have a lot to learn about the issues that confront this nation.”

At BHEL, the yatra resumed with several groups taking part in cultural dances and ‘Bathukammas’ to welcome Rahul. Later, Rahul Gandhi and Yashovardhan, a fifth-grader, played cricket on the street in Patancheru, igniting the competitive spirit among the walkers. After the game, the student submitted a letter requesting a fee reduction at the school. The yatra came to an end in Mutangi with a meeting on the side of the road when Rahul and other Congressmen spoke to the crowd.

