Rahul Gandhi says Modi, KCR are looting people for corporates, family

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDRA PULLOOR
Published Nov 3, 2022, 12:39 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2022, 12:39 am IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy and others participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Image: DC)
HYDERABAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad on Wednesday, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi “for benefitting his corporate friends” and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao “for benefiting his family by looting public money”.

“Modi destroyed the wheels of economy of the country by demonetisation, false GST and Covid-19 pandemic policies,” he said.

Resuming the yatra from Bowenpally on Wednesday, Gandhi and his contingent reached Muthangi in Patancheru, passing through Balanagar, Kukatpally and Chandanagar.

Rahul Gandhi said that CM K. Chandrashekar Rao was the first beneficiary of the Dharani portal, claiming Rao used it to know about land deals in the state. He alleged that Rao regularly followed irrigation projects to get commissions for his family.

He said that Chandrashekar Rao was also following in Modi’s footsteps, as only TRS MPs supported the now-reversed farm Acts in Parliament.

In his continued attack against the BJP, he said that Modi was using public money to buy MPs and MLAs, to overthrow state governments. He said that the BJP is intent on selling all public sector undertakings (PSUs).

The Congress leader said that the party would fight against the sale of PSUs with public support, claiming that the country’s youngsters were depressed due to a lack of employment.

“Engineering graduates are forced to work as delivery boys and labourers,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi also slammed the hate politics in the country, holding the BJP and RSS for spreading communal violence. “Their aim is not just spreading violence and hatred, but creating fear among the public. They want the public, youth, farmers and government employees to fear the BJP and RSS,” he said.

He cited an instance of the BJP pretending to privatise BHEL and BDL as a fear tactic. “All public sector managements and employees are being scared. These PSUs are the assets of India. BJP wants to give these to their friends,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi also took aim at demonetisation, claiming that Narendra Modi used to move to deal a blow to the public sector, MSMEs and manufacturing and construction firms that employed youngsters.

The Congress leader said that instead of recovering black money, the note ban hit the small and medium enterprises, with those surviving its effect reeling from the introduction of GST.

He cited the instances of over 4.5 lakh losing their jobs in jeans enterprises in Bellary as an effect of demonetisation.

