  
Nation Politics 02 Nov 2022 Nadda to release BJP ...
Nation, Politics

Nadda to release BJP's 'vision document' for Himachal tomorrow

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 2, 2022, 9:19 pm IST
Updated Nov 2, 2022, 9:19 pm IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo/PTI)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo/PTI)

NEW DELHI: BJP president J P Nadda will release on Friday the party's 'vision document' (manifesto) for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls.

The elections to the 68-member assembly is scheduled for February 12.

Party sources said Nadda would release the manifesto in Shimla on November 4. They added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address at least two public meetings each on November 5 and 9.

On Saturday, he will address rallies in Mandi and Solan, they said.

The BJP is in power in the hill state and is pulling out all the stops to remain in the saddle by breaking the precedent of the incumbent being voted out.

