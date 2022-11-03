  
Nation Politics 02 Nov 2022 Munugode win will be ...
Nation, Politics

Munugode win will be the perfect launch pad for BRS: KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 3, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2022, 12:00 am IST
File photo of TRS working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
 File photo of TRS working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao said that the Munugode bypoll result will be a stepping stone for Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) to play a key national role in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Rama Rao expressed confidence that the TRS will win the Munugode bypoll hands down for the perfect springboard for the BRS.

In an informal interaction with media personnel at his camp office here on Wednesday, Rao hoped that the Election Commission of India (ECI) would give its nod to renaming of the TRS as the BRS soon after the Munugode result on November 6.

"Our party passed a resolution renaming the TRS and the BRS on October 5 and sent it to the ECI for approval on October 6. But it is still pending with the EC. Maybe the EC is busy with ongoing bypolls in some states," he said, adding that once the BRS gets the EC's nod, it would expand its activities to other states.

"Our focus is on the next Lok Sabha polls. But then nothing can be ruled out. There are Assembly polls in Gujarat soon. Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela recently met our Chief Minister and held discussions on this. Maharashtra is going for local body polls soon and there is a request from local leaders there to contest on behalf of BRS. But we are not keen on local body polls. Our party boss will discuss all these issues after the Munugode result," he added.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Telangana, Rao asked Rahul to figure out who his party's main political rival was in the country.

"He seems to be in a confused state over who his party's main political rival is. He has to figure it out immediately. If the BJP is his main rival, then why is he avoiding padayatra in Gujarat where elections are due in the next couple of months? On the other hand, the TRS is very clear on this issue. Our party president is the only leader in the country who is attacking the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wrongdoings in the last eight years with proof," he said.

Taking strong exception to Rahul attacking the TRS and linking it with the BJP, Rao said, "Rahul says the TRS and the BJP are two sides of the same coin and working in tandem. It's the TRS, which has been waging a battle against the BJP and Modi for two years. Can we say Rahul has a secret understanding with BJP and that's why he is avoiding Gujarat and attacking TRS."

Referring to the BJP's alleged attempts to purchase four TRS MLAs, Rao said that the audio-video tapes related to this case were sent to the forensic science laboratory to ascertain their authenticity.

"The two tapes that surfaced in the media are only the tip of the iceberg and more such tapes would come out soon. These will further expose BJP's manipulative politics to purchase MLAs and topple democratically-elected governments."

...
Tags: munugode, munugode bypoll, k.t. rama rao, bharat rashtra samiti, election commission of india, shankersinh vaghela, rahul gandhi, gujarat
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Welfare schemes or rising prices, ask KTR and Harish
TRS poised for big win after positive campaign, says KTR

Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy (Twitter/@AndhraPradeshCM)

Jagan sets 175 MLA seats win target for YSRC cadre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy and others participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Image: DC)

Rahul Gandhi says Modi, KCR are looting people for corporates, family

The polling personnel, after receiving the EVMs, VVPATs, and statutory and non-statutory materials, were escorted to their respective polling stations in buses. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

All set for Munugode by-poll today

Former TPCC President N. Uttam Kumar Reddy along with TPCC Chief and MP A. Revanth Reddy addresses the media at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad (Photo: DC)

Uttam to represent India in UN climate summit in Egypt



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM Modi inaugurates newly constructed flats for Economically Weaker Sections in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an event where he handed over keys of flats for the Economically Weaker Sections in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)

Amit Shah takes 'many CM faces' jibe at Cong in Himachal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a poll rally in Naduan of the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter)

World sees India as a bright spot in crisis-ridden global economy, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses delegates during the inauguration of ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’, the global investor meet of the state, at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (PTI)

Don't take Modi's praise for Gehlot lightly, Sachin Pilot tells Congress

Former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi does not like backseat driving: Jairam Ramesh

Rahul Gandhi addresses a meeting as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior Congress leaders are also seen. (DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->