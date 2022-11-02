  
Nation Politics 02 Nov 2022 Modi, KCR two sides ...
Nation, Politics

Modi, KCR two sides of same coin: Kharge

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Nov 2, 2022, 8:56 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2022, 9:37 am IST
Rahul Gandhi with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Hyderabad. (P. Surendra/DC)
Hyderabad: On his maiden visit to Hyderabad as president of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Mallikarjun Kharge, who participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday, accused the BJP and RSS of systematically weakening the country's constitutional institutions, while also stating that only the Congress under Rahul Gandhi could form a non-BJP government at the Centre.

Speaking at a public meeting on Necklace Road, Kharge claimed that the Modi-led BJP government and the RSS were attempting to divide the country along religious and linguistic lines, instilling hatred and fear among people. In an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge claimed that the BJP government had failed to deliver on its promises of creating two crore job opportunities even after eight years in power, failing to fill 13 lakh vacancies while SC/ST were to receive nearly six lakh jobs.

"Modi always asks what Congress did in 70 years, and I wanted to tell him that Modi is Prime Minister now because of the fruits of Congress, which earned this country's independence and made it democratic. Because of Modi's false policies, the country is experiencing low per capita income, unemployment, and inflation,” he remarked.

He claimed that Modi and Union home minister Shah handed over the nation’s critical sectors to the wealthy, beginning with airports, ports, and PSUs, while petty traders and farmers were unable to obtain loans.

Kharge also attacked Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, claiming that he has forgotten that it was the Congress party, led by Sonia Gandhi, that achieved Telangana's self-rule, but that KCR has betrayed the cause of Telangana by turning it into a family business while ignoring the larger interests of the people of the state.

The AICC chief attacked the CM for his national political ambitions, while advising him to first focus on Telangana and work for the welfare of its people.

“Mr Rao is visiting other states and meeting with various party leaders, but I advise him to first focus on Telangana and work for its benefit. On the one hand, Chandrasekhar Rao supports the BJP's bills, while on the other, he claims to be anti-BJP and wants a non-BJP government Modi and Rao are two sides of the same coin, and enacting a drama before the elections," Kharge remarked.

He recalled his association with Hyderabad, saying, "Hyderabad is one such city where all religions live harmoniously, I feel this as my home, I have met people from Hyderabad regularly for the last 55 years."

...
