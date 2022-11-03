KCR sets up war room to monitor Munugode polling

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao is learnt to have issued instructions to party leaders to set up a war room for real-time monitoring of the Munugode byelection polling trends. The Chief Minister held a meeting with ministers, party MLAs, MLCs, MPs and senior leaders to discuss the party's strategy and micro-level booth management on Wednesday.

At the meeting, the leaders decided to pay particular attention to transporting nearly 40,000 migrants, living mostly in the LB Nagar, Uppal, Ibrahimpatnam, Amberpet, Quthbullapur, Maheshwaram and Medchal, Malkajgiri constituency, to Munugode so they could cast their votes.

Booth incharges were urged to ensure that over 90 per cent of voters cast ballots in their respective booths. For migrant voters, TRS MLAs of their respective constituencies were assigned the responsibility to arrange cars, jeeps, SUVs, etc., for their transportation up and down rather than buses to escape the action of the EC. While few leaders participated in the meeting who were available in the city, others participated through telephone conference.

Party sources said the CM gave strict instructions to 14 ministers, 86 MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other leaders appointed as party incharges for the Munugode bypoll not to return to their constituencies till voting is completed on Thursday. They were instructed to make themselves available to local Munugode constituency leaders and workers.

As a result, the key TRS leaders, including MLAs and MPs have decided to stay put in hotels, lodges, guest houses and farmhouses on the city outskirts near Munugode constituency until voting ends.

They were instructed to closely monitor the movements of BJP, Congress, and other party leaders and alert EC officials to any irregularities they may have committed, such as luring voters with cash, liquor, and other freebies during the voting process.

Meanwhile, following the Election Commission's directive that all "non-locals" and "outsiders" should leave the constituency when campaigning is over, in-charge ministers and MLAs who have been camped in the Munugode constituency since Dasara left the constituency at 6 pm on Tuesday. Following the CM's directives, some ministers and MLAs who had gone for respective districts on Monday night returned to the city's outskirts on Tuesday. .