Jagan sets 175 MLA seats win target for YSRC cadre

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has, on a mission mode, speeded up his efforts to get party cadres read to ensure a total sweep of the next assembly polls. The ruling party is aiming at winning 175 seats in the 2024 elections.

The chief minister held a review meeting with YSRC cadres of Mandapeta constituency on Wednesday and urged them to mingle more with the public to achieve the ‘clean sweep’ target.

“There should be full preparedness to make a clean sweep in the next elections. Only 18 months are left,” he said while interacting with the party cadre from Mandapeta assembly constituency.

He said as high as Rs 946 crore was spent on various welfare schemes in the constituency in the last over three years, benefiting 91.96 per cent of the total 96, 469 houses. There were 96,469 houses in Mandapeta in which YSRC government welfare schemes reached the targeted people by 91.96 per cent.

“It also meant 92 sisters got the benefits of various welfare schemes. We are in a position to mention how many schemes are being extended to every house with the help of their Aadhaar cards in a transparent manner,” the CM said and asked the cadres and leaders to resolve all the problems of the masses by visiting each and every house.

Reminding them that the YSRC won all ZPTC and MPP seats besides 23 out the 30 wards in Mandapeta Municipality and a majority of the sarpanch seats in the constituency, the CM noted that the party had also made a clean sweep of all local bodies in Kuppam assembly constituency.

“Why can’t we make a clean sweep of all the 175 constituencies in the next elections when we could already win a majority of the seats in all local bodies from village to ZPTCs,” he posed.

He asked the party cadre to pay their attention towards unsolved issues that are brought up during the Gadapa Gadapaku (Governance at the doorstep) programme and act swiftly on them.

Pointing out that the party cadre should effectively take the party’s message to the people and explain to them about the many welfare schemes the government has initiated, CM Jagan said this would help the government get the people’s support.”

Saying that the government has been spending Rs 20 crore for priority works in every constituency -- by allotting Rs 20 lakhs to every village secretariat -- the CM asked them to get prepared for the next elections from now on by taking the message of welfare schemes to the people.

MLC Thota Trimurthulu and Rajya Sabha MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose were among those present.