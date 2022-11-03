  
Nation Politics 02 Nov 2022 Jagan sets 175 MLA s ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan sets 175 MLA seats win target for YSRC cadre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 3, 2022, 12:44 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2022, 12:44 am IST
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy (Twitter/@AndhraPradeshCM)
 Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy (Twitter/@AndhraPradeshCM)

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has, on a mission mode, speeded up his efforts to get party cadres read to ensure a total sweep of the next assembly polls. The ruling party is aiming at winning 175 seats in the 2024 elections.

The chief minister held a review meeting with YSRC cadres of Mandapeta constituency on Wednesday and urged them to mingle more with the public to achieve the ‘clean sweep’ target.

“There should be full preparedness to make a clean sweep in the next elections. Only 18 months are left,” he said while interacting with the party cadre from Mandapeta assembly constituency.

He said as high as Rs 946 crore was spent on various welfare schemes in the constituency in the last over three years, benefiting 91.96 per cent of the total 96, 469 houses. There were 96,469 houses in Mandapeta in which YSRC government welfare schemes reached the targeted people by 91.96 per cent.

“It also meant 92 sisters got the benefits of various welfare schemes. We are in a position to mention how many schemes are being extended to every house with the help of their Aadhaar cards in a transparent manner,” the CM said and asked the cadres and leaders to resolve all the problems of the masses by visiting each and every house.

Reminding them that the YSRC won all ZPTC and MPP seats besides 23 out the 30 wards in Mandapeta Municipality and a majority of the sarpanch seats in the constituency, the CM noted that the party had also made a clean sweep of all local bodies in Kuppam assembly constituency.

“Why can’t we make a clean sweep of all the 175 constituencies in the next elections when we could already win a majority of the seats in all local bodies from village to ZPTCs,” he posed.

He asked the party cadre to pay their attention towards unsolved issues that are brought up during the Gadapa Gadapaku (Governance at the doorstep) programme and act swiftly on them.

Pointing out that the party cadre should effectively take the party’s message to the people and explain to them about the many welfare schemes the government has initiated, CM Jagan said  this would help the government  get the people’s support.”

Saying that the government has been spending Rs 20 crore for priority works in every constituency -- by allotting Rs 20 lakhs to every village secretariat -- the CM asked them to get prepared for the next elections from now on by taking the message of welfare schemes to the people.

MLC Thota Trimurthulu and Rajya Sabha MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose were among those present.

...
Tags: ysrc, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, 2024 assembly elections
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

Jagan says AP aims at realising sustainable development goals in real terms
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan to launch revamped public connect programme soon
CM Jagan to unveil 125-feet-tall Ambedkar statue on April 12

Latest From Nation

The top cop said that security at all 298 polling stations will be tight, with seven deputy superintendents of police and two assistant superintendents of police roped in to supervise the poll. (DC FIle Image)

More security for sensitive booths

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

Rajgopal qutting forced KTR to issue GO: Bandi

Minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter @trspartyonline)

KTR keeps land regularisation promise

As part of the security arrangements, a route mobile striking force, special striking force, special surveillance teams, and flying squad teams will operate actively in the constituency. (DC Image)

Munugode under thick security blanket



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM Modi inaugurates newly constructed flats for Economically Weaker Sections in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an event where he handed over keys of flats for the Economically Weaker Sections in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)

Amit Shah takes 'many CM faces' jibe at Cong in Himachal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a poll rally in Naduan of the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter)

World sees India as a bright spot in crisis-ridden global economy, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses delegates during the inauguration of ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’, the global investor meet of the state, at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (PTI)

Don't take Modi's praise for Gehlot lightly, Sachin Pilot tells Congress

Former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi does not like backseat driving: Jairam Ramesh

Rahul Gandhi addresses a meeting as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior Congress leaders are also seen. (DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->