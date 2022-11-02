  
Bharat Jodo Yatra makes its mark on Hyderabad

Published Nov 2, 2022, 12:26 am IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (C) takes part in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' march on the outskirts of Hyderabad on November 1, 2022. (AFP)
Hyderabad:  The Bharat Jodo Yatra, on its seventh day in Telangana, reached the state capital with Rahul Gandhi leading the Congress contingent across the city, starting at Shamshabad.

The yatra covered Aramghar and reached Tad Bund, where the participants stopped for a break and then proceeded towards Charminar via Puranapul.

At Charminar, Rahul Gandhi hoisted the National Flag, with various cultural programmes — Bonalu, Potharaju dances and Sadar bull show — were organised. People thronged the streets to get a glimpse of the events, with many recording videos and sharing them on social media groups.

Rahul Gandhi also made a stop at a hotel near the Numaish Ground to interact with people there and waved to supporters standing on pavements and buildings, who erupted with chants of “Bharat Jodo”.

Mogili Sunita Rao Mudira of the Mahila Congress said, “There is a josh in the city, especially among the women cadre, who are enthralled to take part in this walk. The spirit of this yatra has rejuvenated each one of us.”

Kota Neelima, one of the organisers, said, “Each day, there has been an attempt to reach the underprivileged. There have been so many conversations with Rahul Gandhi, during which many issues were discussed and understood.”

Rahul Gandhi will stay at the Gandhi Ideology Centre ground in the cantonment before heading out via Madhapur towards Sangareddy.

