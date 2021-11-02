J&K government to set up separate investigation agency for terrorism related cases

The SIA shall take other measures as may be necessary for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism related cases. — Representational image/By arrangement .

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government has set up a separate state investigation agency for investigaton and prosecution of all terrorism related cases.

To be called 'State Investigation Agency (SIA)', it will also act as a nodal agency for coordinating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies and "shall take other measures as may be necessary for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism related case," an order issued by the J&K's Home Department in capital Srinagar on Monday said.