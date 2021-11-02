Nation Politics 02 Nov 2021 Kerala govt rejects ...
Nation, Politics

Kerala govt rejects demand to forego fuel tax; UDF terms it 'tax terrorism'

PTI
Published Nov 2, 2021, 3:31 pm IST
Updated Nov 2, 2021, 3:31 pm IST
The opposition later staged a walkout in the House as Speaker M B Rajesh rejected leave for the motion
Giving a detailed account of the state's grim economy, he said the government had to earmark over Rs 900 crore per month for the social security pensions alone. (ANI Photo)
 Giving a detailed account of the state's grim economy, he said the government had to earmark over Rs 900 crore per month for the social security pensions alone. (ANI Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday witnessed intense war of words between the CPI(M)-led ruling front and the Congress-headed opposition over frequent fuel price hike in the country and the latter walked out of the House terming it as 'state-sponsored tax terrorism'.

Though the LDF government maintained that it was the Centre and not the state government was responsible for the fuel price hike, the UDF members wanted it to forego the additional tax revenue generated on its sales for the sake of struggling commoners.

 

Rejecting the opposition demand, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the southern state was facing a sharp decline in tax and non-tax revenues due to the COVID situation prevailing in the country and even the borrowing freedom of the state was limited by the existing law.

Giving a detailed account of the state's grim economy, he said the government had to earmark over Rs 900 crore per month for the social security pensions alone.

An additional Rs 14,500 crore was required as part of the recent revision of the salary and pension of the government employees and retired hands, he said.

 

"In the wake of the COVID-19, it is certain that a more whopping amount should be found out to meet the expense. In this circumstance, reducing the state tax (on fuel) will aggravate the crisis," Balagopal said.

Instead, a central policy of imposing a huge increase in the petrol and diesel taxes in a short period of time must change, he said.

The minister also wanted all parties to stand united across political lines against the central policy which imposes the so-called heavy burden on common people during the time of COVID spread.

 

Noting that the state government does not have the authority to fix the petrol and diesel prices, Balagopal, who was also a former Rajya Sabha MP, said the UPA and NDA governments at the Centre had left it to the market to decide.

"This surge in price has been going on ever since then," he said.

He claimed that Kerala was one of the few states that did not increase fuel tax despite COVID crisis when it was increased by many other states in the country.

Rejecting the Finance Minister's arguments, Shafi Parambil (Congress), who sought notice for the adjournment motion, said the reason for the increase in fuel price was not just the companies being given pricing power but the 'tax terrorism' imposed by the state and union governments.

 

It is the government and not the companies who are behind the frequent price hike, the legislator alleged.

Accusing the BJP-NDA government at the Centre on the issue, he said of course the government which rules the country was the first culprit.

Backing his arguments, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan said the frequent fuel price hike was nothing but 'tax terrorism' and both the union and state governments were viewing it as the best method to fill the exchequer.

The opposition later staged a walkout in the House as Speaker M B Rajesh rejected leave for the motion.

 

...
Tags: kerala assembly, tax terrorism, fuel tax, ldf government, kerala government
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

Mullaperiyar dam, built in 1895 on Periyar river in Idukki district of Kerala, is operated by the Tamil Nadu government. (Photo: Facebook/Mullaperiyar Dam)

Mullaperiyar dam water release: AIADMK to protest against DMK govt on Nov 9

The Election Commission of India has declared results for Sindgi, while it is yet to be officially declared for Hangal.(AP Photo)

Karnataka by-polls: BJP wins Sindgi, trails behind Cong in Hangal

YSRCP general secretary V Vijay Sai Reddy led the party delegation. (Photo: Twitter/@VSReddy_MP)

YSRCP delegation meets President Kovind; seeks derecognition of TDP

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, attend a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (Photo: AP)

PM Modi launches 'Infrastructure for Resilient Island States' at COP26 Summit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Akhilesh Yadav not to contest next Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

Akhilesh Yadav (PTI)

Congress to give 40% tickets to women in UP Assembly polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (R). (AFP)

Modi meets EU leaders ahead of G20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission in Rome. (Photo:Twitter)

2022 UP polls will lay foundation for BJP victory in 2024 LS elections: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

BJP calls me anti-Hindu, but TMC also stands for temple, mosque and church: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives in Panaji, on Oct 28, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->