Bengaluru: Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that the party would not form an alliance with any party for the upcoming by-elections.

The bypolls to 15 Karnataka seats is scheduled on December 5 and counting of votes will take place on December 9.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.