Nation Politics 02 Nov 2019 Sonia to hold Oppn m ...
Nation, Politics

Sonia to hold Oppn meet on economy, may discuss Maharashtra with Pawar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 2, 2019, 2:02 pm IST
Updated Nov 2, 2019, 2:21 pm IST
The tenure of the existing Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra ends on November 8.
Amid uncertainty over government formation in Maharashtra due to scuffle between allies BJP and Shiv Sena, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi would likely meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi on November 4, said sources. (Photo: File)
 Amid uncertainty over government formation in Maharashtra due to scuffle between allies BJP and Shiv Sena, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi would likely meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi on November 4, said sources. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Amid uncertainty over government formation in Maharashtra due to scuffle between allies BJP and Shiv Sena, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi would likely meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi on November 4, said sources.

According to sources, the two leaders would talk about the condition of the country's economy, but speculation suggests they will discuss the possibility of supporting the Sena in an attempt to keep BJP away from power.

 

Buoyed by her party’s performance in the Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections, Sonia Gandhi has also called a meeting of opposition leaders on Monday to work out a strategy on key economic issues and garner support for the party’s proposed agitation on slowdown, rising unemployment and agrarian crisis.

The single largest Opposition party has called for nationwide protests from November 5 to 15 against the Narendra Modi government's policies with special focus on economic crisis, unemployment and farm distress, before the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament from November 18 to December 13, reported News18.

The party has also decided to oppose a proposed trade deal among members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a grouping of 16 nations, including India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will finalise the free trade deal at the RCEP Summit during his three-day trip to Bangkok beginning Saturday.

The Congress has claimed that the RCEP agreement would be the third 'jolt' to the country's economy after demonetisation and ‘flawed’ implementation of GST, and demanded that the government explain to the people the cost benefit analysis of the mega free-trade pact.

Ironically, it was the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government which decided to participate in the trade deal negotiations in 2012.

The deal has also been facing 'increasing' resistance from domestic industry, farmer groups, civil society organisations and opposition political parties who say China will dump cheaper goods into India.

The opposition meeting will also be in the spotlight amid the growing uncertainty over government formation in Maharashtra more than a week after election results were announced.

Top Congress leaders from Maharashtra on Friday flew to Delhi and apprised Sonia of the evolving political situation in the state. Sources said the leaders have conveyed to her that the Sena is “feeling humiliated” and its chief Uddhav Thackeray is upset with the BJP over its reluctance to accept the 50:50 power-sharing formula.

A section of senior Congress leaders from Maharashtra are of the view that the party should exploit the situation. Another section of Congress leaders believe the party should not wade into the Shiv Sena-BJP tussle, arguing that the Sena is merely indulging in pressure tactics and the two parties will soon bury the hatchet.

The leader said Sonia heard the state Congress leaders and is likely to discuss the Maharashtra situation with NCP chief Pawar.

The Sena and the BJP contested last week's Assembly election together and emerged with 161 seats in the 288-member house. Unfortunately for the BJP, it won only 105 on its own and needs the 56 Sena MLAs to cross the majority mark of 145. Recognising this, the Sena has refused to budge from its demands - "50:50" allocation of ministries and the rotation of the Chief Minister's post after 2.5 years

The NCP and the Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively. A potential tie-up between the Sena, the NCP and the Congress will give them 154 seats and force the BJP into the minority.

Sharad Pawar, who single-handedly ran the opposition campaign, has cooled talk of such a tie-up, describing the tussle between the two long-term allies as "childish" and saying the people of Maharashtra had given his party a mandate to sit in the opposition.

"We do not have a clear majority. People have asked us to sit in the opposition. We accept that mandate and will take care that we play that role effectively," he said on Friday.

Rifts between the Sena and the BJP appeared to widen today after the former called the "President's Rule threat" by BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar an "insult" to the people's mandate.

Earlier this week, the Sena and the BJP held separate meetings with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, calling them courtesy visits for Diwali greetings. On Thursday, Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray led another delegation. This time, it was on farmers' issues, he said.

The tenure of the existing Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra ends on November 8.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: sonia gandhi, ncp, congress, sharad pawar, maharashtra assembly elections 2019
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'. (Photo: ANI)

'Delhi injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

Michel allegedly played the role of a middleman in the chopper deal and is currently lodged in Tihar jail in judicial custody in the case being probed by the ED and the CBI. (Photo: File | ANI)

ED seeks court permission to record Christian Michel's statement in Chopper scam

Union Environment and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take measures to tackle air pollution in national capital instead of indulging in 'blame-game'. (Photo: File)

'Stop blame game': Javadekar urges Kejriwal find solution to mitigate pollution

Navjot Kaur Sidhu said her husband had received special invitation from Pakistan’s Imran Khan government. (Photo: FIle)

Navjot Singh Sidhu will attend Kartarpur inauguration if cleared by Centre, says wife



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Delhi injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'. (Photo: ANI)
 

KBC 11: Cat had a great time with Amitabh Bachchan; Big B tweets photos

Amitabh Bachchan and a cat. (Photo: Twitter)
 

36-year-old US woman has 140 snakes; found with Python wrapped around neck at home

A 36-year-old woman has been found dead with a python wrapped around her neck in a home in the mid-western US state of Indiana which housed around 140 snakes, police said. (Photo: Facebook/ LauraHust)
 

Anushka Sharma shares lovely pictures with hubby Virat Kohli; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Hero' dog wounded in Baghdadi raid to get a White House homecoming

Trump revealed that the military dog, a Belgian Malinois, is named "Conan". (Photo: Twitter)
 

WWE star Charlotte Flair to visit India this month

WWE star Charlotte Flair is set to return to India after four years and will meet Special Olympics athletes during her three-day visit from November 14. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Which govt wing purchased Pegasus, who gave instructions for snooping: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday sought answers from the Central government over the controversy surrounding Israeli spyware Pegasus. (Photo: File)

Will not form alliance with any party for K’taka bypolls: Kumaraswamy

(Photo: File)

Kamal Nath's nephew charged in money laundering case linked to VVIP chopper scam

Investigating agency Enforcement Directorate filed a supplementary chargesheet on Saturday before a Delhi court against Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case related to the alleged AgustaWestland chopper scam. (Photo: File)

UP government approves digital museum on Lord Ram in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Friday gave approval to a proposal to build a digital museum on Lord Ram in Ayodhya to boost tourism. (Photo: File)

‘My charming brother’: Mamata Banerjee wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday and said the state was proud to have him, as its brand ambassador. (Photo: Twitter/ Mamata Banerjee)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham