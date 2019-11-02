Nation Politics 02 Nov 2019 ‘My charming b ...
Nation, Politics

‘My charming brother’: Mamata Banerjee wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday

PTI
Published Nov 2, 2019, 11:49 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2019, 11:59 am IST
Khan along with other big names of Bollywood will grace the opening of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival on November 8.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday and said the state was proud to have him, as its brand ambassador. (Photo: Twitter/ Mamata Banerjee)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday and said the state was proud to have him, as its brand ambassador. (Photo: Twitter/ Mamata Banerjee)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday and said the state was proud to have him, as its brand ambassador.

She wished Khan good health and success and prayed that he continues to keep entertaining people with his films. "Warmest birthday greetings, Shah Rukh @iamsrk. Wish you good health and all the success in life, my charming brother. We are proud to have you as Brand Ambassador of #Bangla. Keep entertaining us with your films," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

 

Banerjee, who shares a very cordial relationship with Khan also wished the superstar in another tweet in Bengali. The chief minister also added that they will meet at the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) which will be hosted by the state government.

"See you at 25th #Kolkata International Film Festival #KIFF2019," she added. Khan along with other big names of Bollywood will grace the opening of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival on November 8. The festival will be inaugurated by Banerjee.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: mamata banerjee, shah rukh khan, 54th birthday, west bengal
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that stubble burning was a major contributor to pollution levels in Delhi and asked when the Central Government would put an end to this practice in Haryana and Punjab. (Photo: File)

What is govt doing to save northern India: Sisodia asks Centre

The implementation of the odd-even scheme offers an opportunity to further unlock the potential of shared mobility. (Representational Image)

Ola, Uber to deactivate surge pricing during odd-even scheme in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who left for Bangkok on Saturday, said India will consider whether its concerns and interests in trade in goods, services, and investments are being fully accommodated when he attends the meeting of the RCEP there. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Will see whether interests fully being accommodated in RCEP: PM Modi

Merkel will be accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her visit to the metro station. (Photo: File)

Why Dwarka Sector 21 metro station so important for Angela Merkel?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Anushka Sharma shares lovely pictures with hubby Virat Kohli; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Hero' dog wounded in Baghdadi raid to get a White House homecoming

Trump revealed that the military dog, a Belgian Malinois, is named "Conan". (Photo: Twitter)
 

WWE star Charlotte Flair to visit India this month

WWE star Charlotte Flair is set to return to India after four years and will meet Special Olympics athletes during her three-day visit from November 14. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Britain Speaker yelled ‘order order’ over 14,000 times during his 10-year tenure

The man in the middle of more than three years of fiery parliamentary debates has proved a controversial figure, loathed by pro-Brexit supporters and hailed by its foes. (Photo: AP)
 

Not SRK but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan saved her manager at Big B's Diwali bash: Report

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
 

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

Lu said the imported dye he used did not harm the dogs, and was spread only on the upper part of their fur. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

What is govt doing to save northern India: Sisodia asks Centre

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that stubble burning was a major contributor to pollution levels in Delhi and asked when the Central Government would put an end to this practice in Haryana and Punjab. (Photo: File)

Will see whether interests fully being accommodated in RCEP: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who left for Bangkok on Saturday, said India will consider whether its concerns and interests in trade in goods, services, and investments are being fully accommodated when he attends the meeting of the RCEP there. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Is President in your pocket? Shiv Sena slams BJP leader's Prez rule remark

Last week, the BJP won 105 of the state's 288 seats and the Sena finished with 56 in the state election. (Photo: File)

Am in no way involved in award of tenders: SP Velumani

SP Velumani.

Rs 12.21 crore world class museum for Keeladi artifacts: Edappadi K Palaniswami

Edappadi K Palaniswami.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham