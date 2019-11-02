Nation Politics 02 Nov 2019 Hectic preparations ...
Nation, Politics

Hectic preparations on for Tamil Nadu local body polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D SEKAR AND N SAMPATH
Published Nov 2, 2019, 2:39 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2019, 2:39 am IST
Election schedule still a Q-mark despite assurances.
EVMs being checked and stored in the city. (DC)
 EVMs being checked and stored in the city. (DC)

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has been without elected local bodies for over three years now as holding the elections, initially due in October 2016, continues to be like a jinxed play amid a bunch of litigations going right up to the Supreme Court. Other uncertainties have only compounded the issue, particularly after the demise of the former Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa in December 2016 and opposition DMK and the ruling AIADMK trading charges on who caused the delay.

However, in recent weeks, the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK government is now on a better footing and both ministers and officials have been exuding optimism that the elections to Panchayati Raj and Nagarpalika institutions at various levels would be held by end of December 2019. Their hope is more surefooted now with the State Election Commission (SEC) having informed the Supreme Court that the SEC would announce the poll schedule by October-end.

 

Step into November on Friday, that hope persists as the AIADMK government, buoyed by its two stunning Assembly by-election victories from Vikravandi and Nanguneri constituencies are ready to face the Local Bodies polls. In fact, whenever DMK raised the issue, the AIADMK sharpshooters have been hitting back that it was the main opposition’s petition in the High Court seeking proper delimitation of wards before calling for elections that has been delaying the polls.

The exercise as and when held would be truly staggering in terms of numbers:

The urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu now include 15 municipal corporations, 148 municipalities and 561 town panchayats. The rural local bodies comprise 12,524 village panchayats, 388 panchayat unions and 33 district panchayats or councils. In all, over one lakh persons including ward members will need to be elected, including fulfillment of reservation for women, scheduled castes and tribes.

The speeding up of the preparations is evidenced by the fact that EVMs’ are being checked and readied on a huge scale at all the district headquarters including Chennai as the SEC led by its commissioner Mr. Palanisamy, has said that voting in all the urban local bodies till the town panchayat level will be through EVMs’ this time. This would require the SEC to source thousands of EVMs’ from other states and ensure the machines are in proper shape, fit and functional before announcing the poll schedule. In Chennai on Friday, at a ward in Manali, SEC officials discussed the arrangements and checked the EVMs’ that are to be used.

Just sample this requirement of EVMs’ for Chennai municipal corporation alone: Sources say there are 5,714 polling booths for the metro and two sets of EVMs’ will be needed in each booth, one to choose the Mayor and the other the respective ward member. In all for Chennai Corporation area alone, over 40,000 control and balloting units will be needed and officials since October 1 have been involved in first-level checks of the machines, re-setting them for the local bodies polls and randomizing the units. There is yet another 15 per cent work to be done.

The SEC chief Mr. R. Palanisamy held a video conference meeting with all district collectors in this regard on Wednesday and during the discussions, the collectors are understood to have urged him to postpone the poll schedule even beyond December 2019, owing to the vigorous Northeast monsoon rains that have begun this year from October second week.

Sources said that apart from the logistical difficulties in sourcing the EVMs’ in time, amid Assembly elections in other states, and the monsoon uncertainties, there is still doubts in the minds of the people whether the elections to local bodies in Tamil Nadu would be held in the near future.

Opposition party leaders including DMK president M K Stalin have been expressing doubts whether the AIADMK government will hold the Panchayat polls now, as general elections to the Assembly is just 18 months away and the ruling party is thus playing for time.

...
Tags: elections, j jayalalithaa, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

The additional chief secretary the other day has pulled up the civic body for ineffective ABC programme and has demanded an explanation from the Corporation Secretary on the action taken by the civic body to address this issue in the past three months.

Thiruvananthapuram: R-ABC programme of Corporation under scanner

Sandeep Pandey at the hunger strike venue in Alappad on Friday (Photo: DC)

Ploy to flush out locals from Alappad: Sandeep Pandey

The train chugged on right time till it reached near Mulankunnathukavu and then halted at a deserted isolated area before the station for nearly two hours.

Kochi: Rail commuters stranded at night

The state government believed that the amended Central law imposed steep fines at one go and had to be moderated to make them implementable. But the Centre's reason for fines revision was the criticism of lax provisions and lenient penalties contributing to grave traffic offences.

Thiruananthapuram: Doubts on viability of low traffic fines



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Hero' dog wounded in Baghdadi raid to get a White House homecoming

Trump revealed that the military dog, a Belgian Malinois, is named "Conan". (Photo: Twitter)
 

WWE star Charlotte Flair to visit India this month

WWE star Charlotte Flair is set to return to India after four years and will meet Special Olympics athletes during her three-day visit from November 14. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Britain Speaker yelled ‘order order’ over 14,000 times during his 10-year tenure

The man in the middle of more than three years of fiery parliamentary debates has proved a controversial figure, loathed by pro-Brexit supporters and hailed by its foes. (Photo: AP)
 

Not SRK but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan saved her manager at Big B's Diwali bash: Report

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
 

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

Lu said the imported dye he used did not harm the dogs, and was spread only on the upper part of their fur. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Thiruvanthapuram: House attacks rightwing politics

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

2 new AIADMK MLAs sworn in

CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami greets the two new MLAs Muthamizhselvan(Vikravandi) and Narayanan(Nanguneri) at the chamber of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly speaker P.Dhanapal on Friday. (DC)

Thiruvananthapuram: Long march plan may be put off

KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran

Now, Komatireddy Jr sings praises of KT Rama Rao

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy

NCP, Congress will sit in opposition, says Ajit Pawar

Pawar said the people of the state have asked his party to sit in the opposition, as reflected in the election results, and it will do the same. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham