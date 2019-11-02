Nation Politics 02 Nov 2019 BS Yediyurappa&rsquo ...
Nation, Politics

BS Yediyurappa’s the boss, to pick bypoll candidates

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 2, 2019, 2:06 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2019, 2:06 am IST
The setback in Maharashtra and Haryana polls seems to have forced BJP leadership to take this decision.
Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy exchange pleasantries at a wedding reception in Bengaluru on Friday. Former chief minister S.M. Krishna and Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda are seen. (Representational image)
 Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy exchange pleasantries at a wedding reception in Bengaluru on Friday. Former chief minister S.M. Krishna and Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda are seen. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: Stung by the Maharashtra and Haryana assembly poll results where the BJP, despite positive exit poll predictions, failed to secure a clear majority in either state, the party top brass has reportedly decided to give Lingayat strongman and Chief Minister  B.S. Yediyurappa all the freedom he wants to choose candidates and devise strategies for the by-elections to 15 assembly constituencies due on December 5.

Sources in the party said that two reasons forced the central leadership to give more powers to Mr Yediyurappa. One, after the experiment in Maharashtra and Haryana, the top brass seems to have decided not to micro-manage events like by-elections. Mr Yediyurappa has therefore been asked to take full control of the by-polls from selecting candidates to devising the right strategy to ensure their victory.

 

Earlier, the central leadership had virtually thrust former minister and fellow Lingayat Laxman Savadi on Mr Yediyurappa by making him Deputy CM though he had lost the May, 2018 assembly polls. But  they have now reportedly realised that Mr Savadi may not be the right choice to succeed the ageing Mr Yediyurappa. The central leadership has therefore grown cautious and has decided not take any more risks at this juncture fearing that it may jeopardise the victory prospects of the party in the bypolls.

For Mr Yediyurappa, a  victory in no less than eight seats is crucial for him to make sure the ruling BJP crosses the 113-mark in the 224-member assembly and his government remains stable.

He is therefore not likely to leave any stone unturned to win as many seats as possible.

...
Tags: poll results, b.s. yediyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The additional chief secretary the other day has pulled up the civic body for ineffective ABC programme and has demanded an explanation from the Corporation Secretary on the action taken by the civic body to address this issue in the past three months.

Thiruvananthapuram: R-ABC programme of Corporation under scanner

Sandeep Pandey at the hunger strike venue in Alappad on Friday (Photo: DC)

Ploy to flush out locals from Alappad: Sandeep Pandey

The train chugged on right time till it reached near Mulankunnathukavu and then halted at a deserted isolated area before the station for nearly two hours.

Kochi: Rail commuters stranded at night

The state government believed that the amended Central law imposed steep fines at one go and had to be moderated to make them implementable. But the Centre's reason for fines revision was the criticism of lax provisions and lenient penalties contributing to grave traffic offences.

Thiruananthapuram: Doubts on viability of low traffic fines



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Hero' dog wounded in Baghdadi raid to get a White House homecoming

Trump revealed that the military dog, a Belgian Malinois, is named "Conan". (Photo: Twitter)
 

WWE star Charlotte Flair to visit India this month

WWE star Charlotte Flair is set to return to India after four years and will meet Special Olympics athletes during her three-day visit from November 14. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Britain Speaker yelled ‘order order’ over 14,000 times during his 10-year tenure

The man in the middle of more than three years of fiery parliamentary debates has proved a controversial figure, loathed by pro-Brexit supporters and hailed by its foes. (Photo: AP)
 

Not SRK but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan saved her manager at Big B's Diwali bash: Report

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
 

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

Lu said the imported dye he used did not harm the dogs, and was spread only on the upper part of their fur. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Now, Komatireddy Jr sings praises of KT Rama Rao

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy

NCP, Congress will sit in opposition, says Ajit Pawar

Pawar said the people of the state have asked his party to sit in the opposition, as reflected in the election results, and it will do the same. (Photo: File)

UP: 'Not afraid of Mayawati', BSP MP attends SP meet, calls them 'bhai'

Yadav's act is likely to give a jolt to BSP president Mayawati, who called off the alliance with SP after the general elections this year. (Photo: File)

Need stable Maharashtra govt before Ayodhya verdict: Pawar to BJP, Sena

Denying the rumours, Pawar said there was no talk with the Sena. “The mandate in Maharashtra is not fractured. It is the responsibility of the BJP-Sena to form the government,” he added. (Photo: File)

Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Sena, BJP continue to spar over Maharashtra seat sharing

The day saw a series of meeting between senior leaders of major non-BJP parties, triggering talks in political circles about possibility of the Sena forming a government with the backing of opposition parties. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham