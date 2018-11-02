search on deccanchronicle.com
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to jail over Rafale, says Siddaramaiah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VITTAL SHASTRI
Published Nov 2, 2018, 2:18 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2018, 2:41 am IST
Charging that saffron party always believed in communal politics and dividing the nation by raising religiously sensitive issues.
Hubballi: Training his guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former CM Siddaramaiah claimed on Thursday that he was likely to find himself behind bars over the Rafale deal.

Addressing a public rally in Jamkhandi for Saturday’s by-election, he recalled that state BJP chief, B S Yeddyurappa had gone to jail for his alleged corrupt deals and contended that Mr Modi would meet a similar fate soon.

 

Mr Siddaramaiah also lashed at the Union government for raising only communal issues such as Ram temple and Hindutva and challenged the BJP to seek votes on the basis of the development work carried out by the  Modi government instead.

Charging that saffron party always believed in communal politics and dividing the nation by raising religiously sensitive issues, he said such parties should  be kept out of power. 

Tags: siddaramaiah, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Karnataka, Hubballi




