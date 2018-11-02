New twist in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy case as role of trio of women emerges

Visakhapatnam: Following the attack on YSR Congress supremo Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the special investigation team (SIT) found that three women allegedly helped Janipalli Srinivasa Rao in carrying out the attack.

Sources revealed that the police interrogated Srinivasa Rao’s colleague Rama Devi and friends Jyothi and Hema. The investigation revealed that Srinivasa Rao and Rama Devi lived together for some time and she had given him Rs 20,000 in the last month. Hema gave Srinivasa Rao the minute-to-minute programme of Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy on the day the attack took place, while Jyothi had reportedly given a tablet computer to Srinivasa Rao recently. The three women are still being questioned by the police on their links with Srinivasa Rao.

Sources in the SIT said that Srinivasa Rao’s parents J. Tata Rao and Savitri were brought to Visakhapatnam on Wednesday night and questioned by the SIT in the presence of Srinivasa Rao. Srinivas got emotional on seeing his parents. Ms Savitri admonished him for committing the crime and said he had brought shame on the family.

Police questioning of Srinivas to elicit the motive behind the attack has yielded nothing; he has just refused to talk. The police summoned T. Harshavardhan Prasad, owner of the cafeteria at the airport in Vizag where Srinivasa Rao worked.

They asked him why Srinivasa Rao was loitering in the VIP lounge of the airport and why he had not noticed this. Mr Prasad did not reply to many of the questions.

As the police custody of Srinivasa Rao ends on November 2, the police will send him to Vizag Central Prison. The police may file another petition seeking custody of Srinivas for some more time, as the inquiry is incomplete.