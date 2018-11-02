N Chandrababu Naidu’s RaGa is to defeat BJP

VIJAYAWADA: The TD and the Congress, which have been historically poles apart, have agreed to work together to take on the BJP coalition, in a bid, they say, to save the nation and democracy.

After an hour-long discussion on the current political situation on Thursday at Congress president Rajiv Gandhi’s residence in Delhi, TD national president and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and AICC president Rahul Gandhi announced that they had buried the past and will concentrate on the present and future. As part of his efforts to stitch together an anti-BJP coalition at the Centre, Mr Naidu also met National Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar and National Conference Supremo Farooq Abdullah.

Mr Naidu will meet DMK leaders in Tamil Nadu shortly.

“Some of you have doubts because of our past. It is a democratic compulsion. We have joined together to save the country.

As leaders of the Opposition, Rahul and I have a responsibility and are joining hands,” Mr Naidu told reporters in the capital.