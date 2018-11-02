search on deccanchronicle.com
In Ramanagara, BJP man does a ‘Gabbar’

Published Nov 2, 2018, 1:22 am IST
Both the Congress and JD(S) joined hands to embarrass the BJP in the byelections.
L. Chandrashekar (L) with Congress MP D.K. Suresh in Bengaluru on Thursday.
BENGALURU: In a huge embarrassment to the BJP, and just hours before campaigning ended on Thursday for the key November 3 bypolls for three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies, L. Chandrashekar, the BJP's candidate pitted against Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's wife, Anitha Kumaraswamy, in the Ramanagara Assembly bypoll, jumped ship and re-joined his “mother party," Congress. 

Worse still, Mr Chandrashekar accused the BJP and its leaders of "abandoning" him after picking him for the bypoll, a veiled reference to the fact that no campaign funds were released to him by campaign in charge and wannabe Vokkaliga leader in the BJP, C.P. Yogeshwar. While Mr Chandrashekar’s move triggered allegations by top BJP leaders of big bucks deployed by the Congress-JD (S) coalition to "hijack" their nominee, the real story may lie elsewhere - in the cutting down to size of  Mr Yogeshwar by the Congress' D.K.Shivakumar and the Dal's Vokkaliga leaders.

 

“Both the Congress and JD(S) joined hands to embarrass the BJP in the byelections. I wish them luck for hijacking our candidate," remarked state unit president B S Yeddyurappa, who had confidently said the BJP would have an impact in the south.  Union Minister, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, in charge of Ramanagara constituency, was equally scathing, slamming the former Congressman for quitting the party a mere two days before polling.  

“The BJP thought  Chandrashekar was a genuine politician after he left the Congress, but the party now realises that although he joined it, he has the Congress in his blood. The BJP will not forgive him for his betrayal and nor will the voters," he added. 

The "betrayal" strategy, was in fact, a well-crafted move by water resources minister D K Shivakumar, his younger brother D K Suresh, MP, and Mr Kumaraswamy to checkmate former minister C P Yogeshwar's plan to build a support base for the BJP in Ramanagara district ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls.  

Yogeshwar had defeated Ms Kumaraswamy in 2008 on a BJP ticket and went on to become a minister. After some party-hopping when he rejoined the saffron party, he was put in charge of both Ramanagara and Mandya districts, and was all set to emerge as the new Vokkaliga face in the region if he pulled off a victory. However, the families of  Shivakumar and Kumaraswamy have now cut him down to size.  

Insiders of both parties said the coalition partners ensured that the BJP did not suspect any foul play till the very last minute and pulled the rug, when least expected.

...
