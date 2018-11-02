search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Congress defers candidate list again

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 2, 2018, 1:06 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2018, 1:06 am IST
The list will most probably be announced on November 8, four days before the notification is issued on November 12.
Chaired by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, the Congress Central screening committee met on Thursday to finalise the party candidates. After discussions, the committee agreed to meet on November 6. The high command accepted the seat allocation formula among the Prajakutami allies.
 Chaired by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, the Congress Central screening committee met on Thursday to finalise the party candidates. After discussions, the committee agreed to meet on November 6. The high command accepted the seat allocation formula among the Prajakutami allies.

Hyderabad: As part of its strategy, the Congress high command has postponed the announcement of party candidates for the forthcoming elections. The list will most probably be announced on November 8, four days before the notification is issued on November 12.

Chaired by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, the Congress Central screening committee met on Thursday to finalise the party candidates. After discussions, the committee agreed to meet on November 6. The high command accepted the seat allocation formula among the Prajakutami allies.

 

The thinking in the Congress leadership is that caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao must be made to wait for the Congress list. Besides, Congress leaders are facing a financial problem. If candidates are announced now, they will begin spending money right away. The leadership wants them to start the campaign after the filing of nominations.

After the meeting, TS Congress incharge R.C. Khuntia and TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy told the media that the Congress would contest from 95 Assembly seats out of the 119 and 24 would be shared between the TD, Telangana Jana Samiti and CPI.

They said the Congress had decided to give 14 seats to the TS TD and the party leadership had agreed to this number.  Of the remaining 10, the TJS would be given six seats — Malkajgiri, Ramagundam, Siddipet, Charminar, Wardhannapet, and Dubbaka — and the CPI the four seats of Wyra, Bellampally, Aswaraopet or Bhadrachalam and one in the Old City.

They said that the final decision on seats for the TJS and CPI would be taken after Congress president Rahul Gandhi meets TJS president Prof. M. Kodandaram and CPI leaders on Friday.

...
Tags: congress, sonia gandhi, prajakutami allies
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saudi Arabia executes Indonesian maid for killing employer who tried to rape her

Reports further state that there are further 18 Indonesians awaiting their fate on death row in the country. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

New WhatsApp feature improves group chat experience

WhatsApp's new feature allows to privately reply a message received in a group.
 

Man smeared peanut butter on his crotch, bulldog ripped it off

The man had been seen walking the dog in the days before the shocking incident and the dog was later put down. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Girl dies after sleepwalking into wardrobe and accidentally hanging herself

An inquest into her death heard Hazel was scared of her wardrobe after watching the animated movie Monsters Inc. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Taiwanese woman has 4-inch centipede removed from her ear, it was still alive

Doctors were horrified to discover the 10-centimetre (4-inch) creepy crawly and immediately removed the insect with a pair of tweezers. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are 9 effective tips to stay fit this Diwali

While overeating can cause blood sugar levels to shoot up in diabetic patients, snacks rich in salt can cause blood pressure to spike in hypertensive patients. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AP agents in Telangana to gather info: DGPS’ report

Rajat Kumar

Intelligence Bureau to gauge threat to Sathish babu

Sana Sathish Babu

N Chandrababu Naidu and Rahul Gandhi bury the hatchet

N Chandrababu Naidu

Rahul Gandhi says, we have to defend India

Rahul Gandhi

Khammam: This BJP aspirant banks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schemes to win

Bhukya Prasad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham