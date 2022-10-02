TRS to BRS: 283 party leaders to pass resolution on Dasara

Rao is learnt to have reiterated that his aim was to enter national politics with a 'people's agenda' and not forming 'fronts' or 'tents' by bringing together some political parties or leaders. — Twitter

Hyderabad: Ahead of making the big announcement on the launch of a national party on the occasion of Dasara on October 5, TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday held a luncheon meeting with his cabinet colleagues and all 33 district presidents at Pragathi Bhavan.

Party sources said this was a preparatory meeting prior to the launch of BRS. During the three-hour meeting, Rao had a detailed discussion on the roadmap for launching the national party.

He reportedly stated that he would convene the extended meeting of TRS State Committee in Telangana Bhavan at 11.15 am on October 5 in which a resolution will be moved on TRS becoming a national party and renaming it as Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti or Bharat Rashtra Samiti.

Rao also told the party leaders that since it is only renaming the party, the existing party's symbol of car, pink flag and pink colour will remain but Telangana state map on the party's flag will be replaced by the India map.

Around 283 party leaders will be invited for the meeting, including MLAs, MLCs, MPs and ZP chairpersons, mayors and municipal chairpersons.

After passing the resolution, Rao will officially make an announcement at 1.19 pm on the same day.

The resolution will be sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking renaming of TRS as BRS.

The Chief Minister is understood to have told the leaders that instead of launching a national party, it would be better to upgrade the TRS, which is already a state-recognised party by the ECI and it can contest in any state.

He said BRS can seek 'national party status' later based on its performance in 2024 Lok Sabha polls in various states and even prior to that by contesting Assembly elections in various states. He said that he was planning to hold a huge rally in Delhi on December 9 in which BRS will be officially launched in the presence of leaders of various parties and organisations supporting the BRS. Rao also told them that there would be few regional leaders like JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, who would be attending the programme on October 5.

Rao reportedly told party leaders that BRS will emerge as an alternative to the BJP at the national level and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls would be a straight fight between the two parties.

Rao is learnt to have reiterated that his aim was to enter national politics with a 'people's agenda' and not forming 'fronts' or 'tents' by bringing together some political parties or leaders. Rao expressed confidence that people across various states are seeking the ‘Telangana model’ of welfare schemes and development programmes. They are enough for the BRS to create a mark in national politics, he said.

"With BRS, I want to offer an alternative political, welfare and development agenda for the country, which benefits the poor, farmers, employees, youth, students, women and all other sections. Those who like our agenda and those who want to support us, will automatically follow us. There is no need for us to run around political parties and leaders seeking support," Rao said.

“I will tour the country soon after Dasara and meet representatives of civil society organisations, farmers associations, employees’ unions, Dalit organisations and OBC unions and showcase the Telangana model of welfare and development. When Telangana could do it, why can't it be extended to all over the country," Rao reportedly remarked.