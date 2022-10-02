  
Nation Politics 02 Oct 2022 TRS to BRS: 283 part ...
Nation, Politics

TRS to BRS: 283 party leaders to pass resolution on Dasara

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Oct 2, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Oct 3, 2022, 1:00 am IST
Rao is learnt to have reiterated that his aim was to enter national politics with a 'people's agenda' and not forming 'fronts' or 'tents' by bringing together some political parties or leaders. — Twitter
 Rao is learnt to have reiterated that his aim was to enter national politics with a 'people's agenda' and not forming 'fronts' or 'tents' by bringing together some political parties or leaders. — Twitter

Hyderabad: Ahead of making the big announcement on the launch of a national party on the occasion of Dasara on October 5, TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday held a luncheon meeting with his cabinet colleagues and all 33 district presidents at Pragathi Bhavan.

Party sources said this was a preparatory meeting prior to the launch of BRS. During the three-hour meeting, Rao had a detailed discussion on the roadmap for launching the national party.

He reportedly stated that he would convene the extended meeting of TRS State Committee in Telangana Bhavan at 11.15 am on October 5 in which a resolution will be moved on TRS becoming a national party and renaming it as Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti or Bharat Rashtra Samiti.

Rao also told the party leaders that since it is only renaming the party, the existing party's symbol of car, pink flag and pink colour will remain but Telangana state map on the party's flag will be replaced by the India map.

Around 283 party leaders will be invited for the meeting, including MLAs, MLCs, MPs and ZP chairpersons, mayors and municipal chairpersons.

After passing the resolution, Rao will officially make an announcement at 1.19 pm on the same day.

The resolution will be sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking renaming of TRS as BRS.

The Chief Minister is understood to have told the leaders that instead of launching a national party, it would be better to upgrade the TRS, which is already a state-recognised party by the ECI and it can contest in any state.

He said BRS can seek 'national party status' later based on its performance in 2024 Lok Sabha polls in various states and even prior to that by contesting Assembly elections in various states. He said that he was planning to hold a huge rally in Delhi on December 9 in which BRS will be officially launched in the presence of leaders of various parties and organisations supporting the BRS. Rao also told them that there would be few regional leaders like JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, who would be attending the programme on October 5.

Rao reportedly told party leaders that BRS will emerge as an alternative to the BJP at the national level and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls would be a straight fight between the two parties.

Rao is learnt to have reiterated that his aim was to enter national politics with a 'people's agenda' and not forming 'fronts' or 'tents' by bringing together some political parties or leaders. Rao expressed confidence that people across various states are seeking the ‘Telangana model’ of welfare schemes and development programmes. They are enough for the BRS to create a mark in national politics, he said.

"With BRS, I want to offer an alternative political, welfare and development agenda for the country, which benefits the poor, farmers, employees, youth, students, women and all other sections. Those who like our agenda and those who want to support us, will automatically follow us. There is no need for us to run around political parties and leaders seeking support," Rao said.

“I will tour the country soon after Dasara and meet representatives of civil society organisations, farmers associations, employees’ unions, Dalit organisations and OBC unions and showcase the Telangana model of welfare and development. When Telangana could do it, why can't it be extended to all over the country," Rao reportedly remarked.

...
Tags: bharat rashtra samiti, trs upgradation to brs, telangana model of development, kcr dasara announcement
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

KCR set to foray into national politics with BRS on Dasara
Goodbye TRS, Welcome BRS

Latest From Nation

TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress former president was aimed at undoing the damage caused by TRS and BJP (DC Image)

Revanth says TRS, BJP aim to ‘divide and rule’

Hyderabad improved its position in the Swachh Sarvekshan rankings from last year’s 37 to 26 in the latest list of top 100 urban local bodies based on total score.

Blame-game as Hyderabad fails to get 5-star rating, yet again

The CM was adorned with traditional headgear by the temple priests. He carried the silk robes (pattu vastrams) to the temple, on a platter over his head amidst Vedic chants with the accompaniment of Nadaswaram. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

Jagan presents silk robes to Goddess Durga on auspicious Moola Nakashatra

KCR says statehood movement was inspired by Gandhi’s non-violence mantra and quest for truth. — DC Image/Deepak Deshpande

Counter critics of Gandhian principles in a befitting manner: CM



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Maharashtra Congress to greet people with 'Jai Baliraja' and 'Ram Ram'

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that the party was not opposed to the 'Vande Mataram' greeting. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala Leader of Opposition Satheesan extends support to Kharge in Tharoor's backyard

Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan (ANI)

Dream merchant Kejriwal peddling lies ahead of Gujarat polls: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani addresses 'Hello Kamal Shakti Women Conclave' in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Kharge, a Gandhi family loyalist poised to be 2nd Congress prez from Karnataka

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge speaks to the media after filing his nomination papers for the post of party President, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi's yatra enters Karnataka, the first BJP-ruled state in his itinerary

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddharamaiah welcomes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the latter's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka on Friday. (Image: DC/MB Girish)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->