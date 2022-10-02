  
Nation Politics 02 Oct 2022 Tharoor open for a p ...
Nation, Politics

Tharoor open for a public debate, Kharge balks

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 2, 2022, 7:12 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2022, 9:19 pm IST
Congress leader and candidate for party chief post Shashi Tharoor (Image: PTI)
 Congress leader and candidate for party chief post Shashi Tharoor (Image: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday began his election campaign for the post of Congress president. He is facing party MP Shashi Tharoor from Kerala as his opponent. Kharge said he had spoken to Tharoor to have a consensus candidate but things didn't work out. The election for the Congress president will be held on October 17 and votes will be counted on October 19.

"I am starting my election campaign on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. I have always fought and struggled for my ideology and ethics. I have been Leader of the Opposition, minister and MLA for several years. I want to fight again now and take forward those same ethics and ideology," said Kharge.

"I am not contesting solely as a Dalit leader. I am contesting as a Congress leader and will continue to do so," he said, adding that it was at the insistence of senior party leaders that he decided to fight for the party president’s post.
Giving reasons for his decision to contest for the top post of the party, Kharge said since Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi did not want to contest, he was asked by his senior colleagues to contest the elections.

"I am not fighting against anyone. I'm fighting for the ideology of the Congress. I entered the polls not to oppose anyone but to strengthen the party," he said. Mr Kharge added that, given the "one person, one post" principle of the Congress, he resigned as Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha on the day he filed the nomination.

Tharoor said he would be open to the idea of a public debate with Kharge as it would evoke people's interest in the party in a manner similar to the recent British Conservative Party leadership race. Talking about what he brings to the table, Tharoor said he has a proven and credible track record in leading at the highest levels of organisations, whether it has been at the UN or the All-India Professionals' Congress.

Tharoor said the answer to the Congress' current challenges lay in a combination of effective leadership and organisational reforms. In terms of organisational reforms, the former Union minister said, he has outlined a set of priorities that he believes can help strengthen the Congress and take on the machinery of the BJP.

"Since our current situation is widely deplored, it may be an advantage not to be burdened by the baggage of having spent too much time in the present party organisation and be able to approach it from a fresh perspective," the 66-year-old leader said.

However, Kharge said, "The status quo and the change that Mr Tharoor has been talking about will be decided by the delegates and the All India Congress Committee. One person will not be taking the calls; they'll be taken collectively."

...
Tags: shashi tharoor, congress president election
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Congress chief poll: Gandhis-backed Kharge vs rebel Tharoor
Kharge, a Gandhi family loyalist poised to be 2nd Congress prez from Karnataka

Latest From Nation

A medic administers the Covid booster dose to a beneficiary under the 75-day special free vaccination drive. (Image: PTI)

Booster dose: Telangana fares better amid high hesitancy

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that the party was not opposed to the 'Vande Mataram' greeting. (Photo: ANI)

Maha Cong to greet people with 'Jai Baliraja' and 'Ram Ram'

The email threat turned out to be a hoax after nothing suspicious was found post a thorough check of the aircraft (Photo: Reuters)

Email threat to blow up IndiGo flight turns out to be hoax, Mumbai cops register case

An 18-year-old college student allegedly committed suicide by hanging in Nagpur (Representional DC Image)

Depressed by delay in getting iPhone, teenage girl hangs self



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kerala Leader of Opposition Satheesan extends support to Kharge in Tharoor's backyard

Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan (ANI)

Revanth to KTR: Check my work for Telangana stir from Assembly records

File photo of TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)

BJP muzzled voices of opposition, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Karnataka on Friday. (Image: DC/MB Girish)

Telangana Congress gears up for ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra

Towards formally securing permission from the police, senior leaders led by TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy called on Director-General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy at his office and gave him the proposed 375-km route map and applied for approval. (DC Image)

Dream merchant Kejriwal peddling lies ahead of Gujarat polls: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani addresses 'Hello Kamal Shakti Women Conclave' in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->