Revanth says TRS, BJP aim to ‘divide and rule’

TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress former president was aimed at undoing the damage caused by TRS and BJP (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy alleged that the TRS and BJP were following the British practice of ‘divide and rule’ to retain power by creating differences in society.

Taking part in the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at the Gandhian Ideology Centre in Bowenpally, Revanth Reddy unfurled the party flag after paying his respects to Gandhi.

The establishment, also known as the Institute of Human Resources Personality Development Training Centre, was formally opened by Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday. Its campus is spread across 10 acres.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress former president was aimed at undoing the damage caused by these parties over the past few years. “Rahul Gandhi has taken up this yatra to expose these leaders, who are damaging the unity of the nation through their cheap set of politics. We shall be ensuring that the yatra successfully passes through Telangana, after entering (the state) on October 24,” he said.

Recalling Gandhi’s contributions and sacrifices, Revanth Reddy said, “He has taught the entire orld how to fight the might of the British Empire without being armed. Besides the Quit India Movement, the strategy (of non-violence) adopted by Gandhi paved the way for India’s independence. It was through his inspiration that our first Prime Minister Nehru brought the green revolution and ended famine. It was the Congress that armed the weaker sections with equal rights in society.”

Former MP and PCC vice president, Mallu Ravi described the event as a memorable day.

“The whole world is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology of peaceful coexistence. The Bharat Jodo Yatra reminds us of the pre-independent ‘Dandi Salt Yatra’. Let all of us remind ourselves of Gandhi’s ideology on this auspicious day. Rahul Gandhi, through Bharat Jodo Yatra, is spreading the message of Gandhi’s ideology and how it still remains relevant to us,” Ravi said.