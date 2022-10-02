  
Nation, Politics

Andhra Pradesh notifies new liquor policy for 2022–23

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 2, 2022, 9:04 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2022, 9:40 am IST
Andhra Pradesh government has come up with a new excise policy for 2022–23 beginning from October 1, 2022 and ending on September 30, 2023. — Representational Image/DC
VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh government has come up with a new excise policy for 2022–23 beginning from October 1, 2022 and ending on September 30, 2023.

Among other things, the policy enables digital mode of payment at all liquor outlets for ensuring transparency. It provides for continuance of the existing number of 2,934 liquor retail outlets.

The government’s order on the new policy published in the AP gazette on Friday maintained that liquor retail outlets will continue to be under the state government’s control, as they have been successfully run for three consecutive years. The same policy will continue during the fourth year too.

The new excise policy states that AP State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) had been granted the exclusive privilege to retail IMFL and foreign liquor from October 1, 2019. The same practice is being continued year after year and will continue during 2022–23 too. The commissioner of prohibition and excise shall be permitted to renew existing retail outlets run by the APSBCL under Rule 8 of the AP Excise Rules, 2019.

The excise policy underlines that no shop shall be permitted / renewed on the road from Tirupati Railway Station to Alipiri via RTC Bus Stand, Leelamahal Circle, Nandi Circle, Vishnu Nivasam and Srinivasam. Likewise, no shop shall be permitted on the road along Leelamahal-Nandi Circle, Alipiri-SVRR Hospital, and SVIMS in Tirupati Municipal Corporation area. 

APSBCL shall be permitted to establish walk-in Elite Shops for selling liquor in the state as per requirement, but without any change in the number of retail outlets permitted. 

The policy underlines that intensive campaigns shall be taken up to educate people on evils of consuming liquor and other intoxicants. Implementation of track and trace system along with holograms shall be continued. Electronic / digital mode of payments may be introduced in all shops for transparency in sale transactions and to prevent irregularities.

In accordance with the new policy, AP Tourism Development Corporation will be permitted to establish liquor outlets / walk-in shops at tourism facilitation centres in consultation with APSBCL, subject to provisions of AP Excise Rules, 2019.

The directions of Supreme Court issued from time to time on sale of liquor on highways shall be strictly followed, the policy declared. 

Tags: new excise policy, ap state beverages corporation, digital mode of payment
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


