  
Nation Politics 02 Oct 2022 Kerala Leader of Opp ...
Nation, Politics

Kerala Leader of Opposition Satheesan extends support to Kharge in Tharoor's backyard

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 2, 2022, 12:01 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2022, 12:01 pm IST
Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan (ANI)
 Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan (ANI)

Kochi: The Congress leader and Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Saturday, extended support to Mallikarjun Kharge for party's presidential poll instead of Shashi Tharoor, an MP from Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala LoP argued that Kharge has a lot of experience and is very happy that a Dalit leader is going to become the AICC President.

"I have decided to support Mallikarjun Kharge Ji. He is a very senior politician and senior Congressman with huge experience as a minister in the Centre and in the state. He was the leader of the Opposition. He belongs to a Dalit community. I am very happy that a Dalit leader is going to become the President of AICC. Not only supporting him, but I am also going to campaign for him," he said.

On being asked about Shashi Tharoor who is a leader from Kerala and is in a direct fight with Kharge for party's president post.

"I am not ready to bring on any regional matter or any narrow-minded issue. It is a national election. This is the Congress party and it is a democratic party. Anybody can contest. That itself is very beautiful. We are all going to campaign for Kharge Ji. We hope that we can collect maximum votes from Kerala," he added.

The polling will take place on October 17 and votes will be counted two days later.

Friday was the last day for filing nominations for the election of the Congress president, where a total of three leaders have staked their claim for the post.

According to Congress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry, 14 forms have been submitted by Mallikarjun Kharge, five by Shashi Tharoor and one by Jharkhand leader KN Tripathi.

Congress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry on Friday said that a total of 20 nomination forms have been received, adding that the Gandhi family is not supporting any candidate for the party's president post.

This comes after Mallikarjun Kharge, who is a known Gandhi family loyalist, entered into the fray at the eleventh hour. While several top leaders including from the G-23 faction flanked Kharge when he filed the nomination papers today.

Mistry added that 14 nominations were received by Mallikarjun Kharge, five by Shashi Tharoor and one by Jharkhand Congress leader KN Tripathi.

"14 forms submitted by (Mallikarjun) Kharge, 5 by Shashi Tharoor and one by KN Tripathi. Tomorrow, we will scrutinise forms and tomorrow evening we will announce forms that are valid and the names of candidates," said Mistry at the press briefing.

He further said that the Gandhi family has not endorsed any candidate for the presidential polls.

"None of these three is an official candidate of the party. They are contesting on their own. The Gandhi family has not endorsed anyone's nomination. Congress president has made it very clear that she will stay neutral throughout the process and if someone claims he has her blessings and it is incorrect," Madhusudan Mistry said
So far, Kharge is believed as a strong candidate and if he becomes the party president, Congress will get a Dalit chief after 51 years.

...
Tags: v d satheesan, congress president election, congress leader mallikarjun kharge, congress leader shashi tharoor
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Related Stories

Kharge resigns as Leader of Oppn in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him
Congress chief poll: Gandhis-backed Kharge vs rebel Tharoor

Latest From Nation

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will induct on Monday the first batch of indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopter . (PTI file image)

IAF to formally induct indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter on Monday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives to attend a 'Garba' event during Navratri celebrations, in Rajkot, Saturday night, Oct. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Plastic bottle hurled towards Arvind Kejriwal at Navratri event in Gujarat

With the Union government imposing ban on the Popular Front of India and its associates, its political implications in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are just months away, are bound to be keenly watched. (Representational image: PTI)

PFI ban puts minority votes under spotlight in poll-bound Karnataka

Balashowry asked officials to restore flights from Vijayawada to Mumbai and Varanasi. He also sought an additional daily flight to Delhi in view of the high demand. — Facebook

Direct flights to Dubai from Vijayawada to start on Oct. 29



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR appeals to youth to rise and shape India’s future

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao speaks after naugurating Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences at Damera crossroads in Hanamkonda on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)

Revanth to KTR: Check my work for Telangana stir from Assembly records

File photo of TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)

BJP muzzled voices of opposition, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Karnataka on Friday. (Image: DC/MB Girish)

Telangana Congress gears up for ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra

Towards formally securing permission from the police, senior leaders led by TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy called on Director-General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy at his office and gave him the proposed 375-km route map and applied for approval. (DC Image)

Dream merchant Kejriwal peddling lies ahead of Gujarat polls: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani addresses 'Hello Kamal Shakti Women Conclave' in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->