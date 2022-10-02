  
Nation Politics 02 Oct 2022 Entered Cong preside ...
Nation, Politics

Entered Cong president poll race to strengthen party: Mallikarjun Kharge

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 2, 2022, 1:53 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2022, 1:53 pm IST
Congress party presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Deepender Singh Hooda addresses a press conference in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
 Congress party presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Deepender Singh Hooda addresses a press conference in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

New Delhi: Congress presidential polls candidate Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said he has not entered the polls to oppose anyone but to strengthen the party.

Kharge said he entered the polls after senior and young leaders alike urged him to enter the fray.

He said that in line with 'one person, one post' principle of the party, he resigned as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha on the day he filed the nomination.

There is unemployment, inflation is rising, the gap between the rich and the poor is widening, and all promises of the BJP remain unfulfilled, Kharge said at a press conference flanked by Deepender Hooda, Syed Naseer Hussain and Gourav Vallabh.

Vallabh said he along with Hooda and Hussain has resigned as Congress spokespersons, and will campaign for Kharge in the AICC president polls.

Asked about Shashi Tharoor's remarks that he is a candidate for change while Kharge is a candidate of continuity and status quo, Kharge said after polls any decision for reform will be taken jointly and not by one person.

He also rejected suggestions that the Gandhi family was backing him, saying he was urged by other leaders to contest.

Kharge and Tharoor were left in the fray in the Congress presidential poll after former Jharkhand minister K N Tripathi's nomination was rejected on Saturday.

According to a notification issued by the Congress on Thursday, the process for filing nominations for the election was from September 24 to 30.

The date for scrutiny of the nomination papers was on October 1, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8.

The final list of candidates will be published at 5 pm on October 8.

The polling, if needed, will be held on October 17. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 19 and the results will be declared the same day.

More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will vote in the poll.

...
Tags: congress president election, congress leader mallikarjun kharge
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Kerala Leader of Opposition Satheesan extends support to Kharge in Tharoor's backyard
Kharge resigns as Leader of Oppn in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him
Congress chief poll: Gandhis-backed Kharge vs rebel Tharoor
Kharge, a Gandhi family loyalist poised to be 2nd Congress prez from Karnataka

Latest From Nation

The Rajya Sabha member wondered that when the state government had repealed the three capitals bill, how the High Court could deliver its verdict on the capital. — Facebook

Rajya Sabha member Bose questions High Court’s CRDA judgment

People watch replicas of buildings at the CREDAI Property Show in Vijayawada on Saturday. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

MLA says real estate has revived in AP post Covid pandemic

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will induct on Monday the first batch of indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopter . (PTI file image)

IAF to formally induct indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter on Monday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives to attend a 'Garba' event during Navratri celebrations, in Rajkot, Saturday night, Oct. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Plastic bottle hurled towards Arvind Kejriwal at Navratri event in Gujarat



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR appeals to youth to rise and shape India’s future

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao speaks after naugurating Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences at Damera crossroads in Hanamkonda on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)

Kerala Leader of Opposition Satheesan extends support to Kharge in Tharoor's backyard

Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan (ANI)

Revanth to KTR: Check my work for Telangana stir from Assembly records

File photo of TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)

BJP muzzled voices of opposition, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Karnataka on Friday. (Image: DC/MB Girish)

Telangana Congress gears up for ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra

Towards formally securing permission from the police, senior leaders led by TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy called on Director-General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy at his office and gave him the proposed 375-km route map and applied for approval. (DC Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->