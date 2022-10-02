  
Nation, Politics

BJP releases "fake Gandhis" poster to counter Congress' "PayCM" campaign

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MB GIRISH
Published Oct 2, 2022, 7:52 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2022, 7:52 pm IST
A BJP poster that suggests former PM Indira Gandhi's family as fake Gandhis. (Image: DC/M.B. Girish)
BENGALURU: In what appears to be a retaliation to the Congress’ “PayCM” poster campaign launched in Bengaluru recently, the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit back at Congress leaders by releasing a poster stating “fakegandhis” targeting the family members of late prime minister Indira Gandhi.

In a poster posted on Twitter on Sunday, BJP leaders questioned Congress leaders, “Why didn’t Congress remember Gandhi’s call for the stoppage of cow slaughter in the country?”

The upper portion of the poster bears a picture of Mahatma Gandhi while the lower portion has entire family pictures of late Prime Ministers-Indira Gandhi and Rajv Gandhi, interim AICC president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and her daughter Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra.

The poster in the below portion stated “Encouraged cow slaughter are fake Gandhis.”

Terming the Congress as “bail party”, after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reacted to a charge made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that the state is under a corrupt government, “There is no need to speak on fake Gandhis. Both, former president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi are on bail. The president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) D.K. Shivakumar is also on bail. Shivakumar has been facing charges for the past 2-3 years.”

Earlier, he said, “Karnataka was the Any Time Money (ATM) for the Congress party. Not anymore.” Bommai stated “People of the state are aware that 40 per cent commission does not exist” and assured that "if anyone furnishes relevant documents on commission charge, then, suitable action will be initiated against the erring persons."

Responding to Bommai's statement, Congress president and former minister D.K. Shivakumar stated ‘Yes, I'm on bail. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are also on bail. They’ve (BJP) dozens who’re on bail. “Does not former Chief Minister and BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa have cases against him?”

Adding, he said, Bommai has registered cases against me and sarcastically said, “Let him send me to the Parapanna Agrahara Jail. I will take some rest.”

Tags: basavaraj bommai, karnataka congress, bharatiya janata party (bjp)
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


