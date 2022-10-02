BJP eyes main opposition slot in AP, draws new strategies

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP has started implementing its strategy to occupy the position of the main opposition party in Andhra Pradesh and gradually as the lone alternative to the ruling YSR Congress.

The recent aggressive approach of BJP national leaders and their local leaders against the ruling dispensation in the State are indicative of this game-plan. The saffron brigade is conducting public meetings against the YSRC government in 5,000 places across 26 districts under Praja Poru yatra.

According to party sources, BJP realized that an alliance with TDP did not help it strengthen its bases but it helped TD to get more seats. The BJP think tank is going by the fact that they succeeded in getting to power in other States after first emerging as the principal opposition party. They are applying the same strategy in Telangana state. Party sources affirmed that they are in no mood to sail with TD and would continue its alliance with Jana Sena.

The sources said that the BJP central leadership had understood that TD joining the NDA campaign was a mischievous ploy by a section of the opposition parties following a call given by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan that there was a need to unite opposition parties to keep the anti-YSRCP vote intact. The BJP high command realised that such an arrangement will not help the party grow in AP.

It launched Prajaporu meetings in 175 Assembly constituencies on September 17 and this will continue till October 5.

BJP state president Somu Veerraju, and other slike Vishnuwardhan Reddy, Y Satya Kumar, Sunil Deodhar, PVN Madhav, Kanna Lakshminarayana, GVL Narasmiha Rao, and Vakati Narayana Reddy are exposing corruption, illegalities, irregularities, misuse and diversion of funds, stamping of central government funds by Jagan government and issues during the Prajaporu meetings.

Senior political analysts recalled that the aggressive remarks against YSRC and Reddy made by Union minister Anurag Thakur in Vijayawada created a flutter in political circles in the State.

Union ministers S. Jaishankar, Hardeep Singh Puri, G. Kishan Reddy and Dr Bharathi Pravin Pawar and BJP national president, J.P. Nadda visited Andhra Pradesh to highlight the good work done by the Centre for Andhra Pradesh. There are indications that visits of high-profile BJP leaders will increase in the next few months.

Both BJP parliamentary board member and national OBC Morcha president, K. Laxman, and state co-incharge, Sunil Deodhar ruled out any possibility of an alliance with TDP either in Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.

Deodhar said that BJP will continue its fight against YSRC government and against the wrongdoings of TD, including Amaravati.