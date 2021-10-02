Nation Politics 02 Oct 2021 BJP promises free ed ...
Nation, Politics

BJP promises free education, medicare

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Oct 2, 2021, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Oct 3, 2021, 6:36 am IST
Yatra not to become chief minister, but to know people’s issues, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Senior BJP leader Smriti Irani participate in a public meeting at Husnabad during the conclusion of of Bandi Sanjay Praja sangrama yatra (DC)
 Senior BJP leader Smriti Irani participate in a public meeting at Husnabad during the conclusion of of Bandi Sanjay Praja sangrama yatra (DC)

SIDDIPET: After the BJP comes to power in the state, the first signature of the new Chief Minister would be on a file providing free education and medical treatment, said BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar at a massive meeting at Husnabad of Siddipet district on Saturday to mark the conclusion of his Praja Sangram Yatra.

When Sanjay started his speech, BJP activists started slogan-shouting, referring to him as the next Chief Minister. Interrupting them, Sanjay said he did not go on the padayatra to become Chief Minister but to know the problems of people and then to make some other leader the Chief Minister.

 

Sanjay said that seeing the enormous response from the people, the BJP was sure to form the government. “People are vexed with the TRS government and ready to hand over the responsibilities to the BJP. In the Assembly elections, by breaking the TRS boxes, the BJP will form a democratic government in the state,” he said.

To do justice to Hindu society and to the people of Telangana, it was necessary for the BJP to come to power in the state, he said and wondered how many gimmicks Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao would play. No one can stop the victory of BJP candidate Etala Rajendar, he said. “The TRS must fight for its deposit,” he said.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda congratulated Sanjay for completing the first phase of his Praja Sangram Yatra.

Speaking at the meeting, Union minister Smriti Irani, who had come down for the conclusion of Sanjay’s padayatra, said it was time to end the “corrupted and monarchist” rule of the TRS in the state.

“Telangana was formed for water, funds and employment, but people are still facing with lack of water, all the funds are diverted and utilised by K. Chandrasekhar Rao's family and there are no signs of providing employment opportunities,” she said.

 

She said the Narendra Modi government had been funding development and welfare activities for the state. She said the BJP government had taken up renovation of the Ramagundam Fertiliser Factory in 2016, and it was now producing 1 lakh metric tonnes of fertiliers.

Speaking at the meeting, Sanjay said, “The TRS leaders boasted that Telangana is a surplus state in terms of wealth. Then why is the government not paying salaries on time to its employees, why is it not paying ex gratia to the farmers for the crop loss they faced, why is it not paying salaries to around 22,000 Swachh workers? Why did it remove field assistants from their posts, why did it remove staff nurses?”

 

Referring to two girl students who completed their education and were doing hard jobs for their survival under poor conditions, whom he had met on the padayatra, Sanjay said that this was the situation of educated youth. “I am going to be the brand ambassador for such students and will take care of them until they secure a good job,” he assured.

When the Centre had sanctioned 2.91 lakh double bedroom houses, the TRS government utilised the money did not construct the houses for the homeless poor. “Even ants, snakes and birds have shelter, but during my padayatra I noticed many poor families weeping as they do not have a permanent shelter to live in. I am going to be the brand ambassador to such families,” he added.

 

Sanjay said when he was talking about development, the TRS leaders were claiming that he was provoking communalism in the state. “When BJP does not take a stand for the 80 per cent of Hindus present in the state, then who will do,” he asked.

BJP leaders D.K. Aruna, Dr K. Laxman, MLAs T. Raja Singh, Raghunandan Rao, former minister Etala Rajendar, Suddala Devaiah, Chandrasekhar, G. Vivek Venkataswamy, N.V.S.S. Prabhakar, G. Manohar Reddy, D. Pradeep Kumar, G. Premandar Reddy, Bangaru Shruti, L. Deepak Reddy and T. Verandar Goud were present. 

 

Tags: ramagundam fertiliser factory
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


