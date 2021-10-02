Nation Politics 02 Oct 2021 Telangana forced to ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana forced to sell 15 lakh tonnes of uncleared rabi rice stock

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 2, 2021, 11:39 pm IST
Updated Oct 3, 2021, 6:40 am IST
The government is likely to incur Rs 3,000 crore losses on paddy procurement in Rabi season
The government has already suffered Rs 7,500 crore loss on procurement since the state’s formation. — Representational image/DC
 The government has already suffered Rs 7,500 crore loss on procurement since the state’s formation. — Representational image/DC

HYDERABAD: The state government is forced to auction 15 lakh tonnes of boiled rice in the open market to clear stocks lying in rice mills and godowns.
The government had procured 92 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from farmers for MSP (minimum support price) in the recent Rabi and sent it for milling from which 60 lakh tonnes of boiled rice was produced.

But the Food Corporation of India (FCI) procured only 24.75 lakh tonnes of boiled rice for the public distribution system (PDS).

 

Following Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's repeated requests to Union minister for food and PDS Piyush Goyal during his recent Delhi visit, the FCI agreed to procure an additional 20 lakh metric tonnes, leaving nearly 15 lakh tonnes in rice mills and godowns.

The government is likely to incur Rs 3,000 crore losses on paddy procurement in Rabi season. It is compelled to clear stocks in rice mills and godowns as kharif procurement will begin soon and there would be a need for space for milling and storage.

Officials sources said the TS Civil Supplies Corporation, which procured paddy from farmers, will now have to dispose off 15 lakh unprocured rice stocks in the open market irrespective of the bidding price.

 

The state government repeatedly requested the Centre to procure at least 50 lakh tonnes of rice after FCI agreed to procure only 24.75 lakh tonnes. The FCI finally communicated to the state government on Saturday that it will procure an additional 10 lakh tonnes following Rao's request but made it clear that it is for the last and final time that it will procure additional rice and asked the state government not to make such requests in future.

The state government had paid Rs 17,300 crore to 15 lakh farmers to procure 92 lakh tonnes of paddy. The government has already suffered Rs 7,500 crore loss on procurement since the state’s formation.

 

...
Tags: unprocured boiled rice
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Sameer Wankhede, NCB Zonal Director (ANI)

Raid at cruise ship party, children of noted Bollywood actors being investigated: NCB

TD politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Saturday demanded that the Central Government order an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the involvement of the state drugs mafia in the Rs 2 lakh crore heroin smuggling in the country. — DC Image

Jagan setting right Naidu bloopers: YSRC MLA

A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin during a vaccination drive against COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

India adds 22,842 new cases of Covid, 244 fresh fatalities

Officials from Nirmal said that a tiger had entered the forests in Narsapur (G) from Maharashtra a few days back. — Representational image/By arrangement

Fear haunts farmers after wild animals attack cattle-grazers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Punjab Chief Minister Channi to meet Prime Minister Modi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Facebook)

It’s just DMK vs AIADMK in Tamil Nadu's local body elections

The first phase of the polls are scheduled for October 6 and the second phase for October 9. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Karnataka: BJP State executive meeting on Sunday to discuss strengthening party

Yediyurappa, who has planned a State-wide tour aimed at strengthening the party for the 2023 Assembly polls and to bring it back to power, said he has already travelled to Mysuru and the surrounding areas and would travel to other places after the ongoing legislature session. (PTI)

Amarinder hits out at Gandhi siblings: 'They are misguided'

Captain Amarinder Singh (Twitter)

Crackdown in election-bound places continues in Tamil Nadu

The Election Commission announced that liquor shops and bars would be closed in an area of five km radius from the places where polling and counting of votes would be held. (Representational Photo:AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->