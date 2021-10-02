Steps taken for smooth Badvel by-election: CEO

Eight task force teams, 21 flying squads with three each for a mandal, three video viewing teams and four election expenditure teams and live telecast of polling process in 140 of 281 polling stations arranged for Badvel bypoll. — . Representational image/PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Chief electoral officer K. Vijayanand stated that all arrangements were in place to ensure free, fair and peaceful by-elections to Badvel (SC) Assembly constituency on October 30.

The CEO told media persons here on Friday that they were keeping a close tab on code violation and election expenditure. He said that have set up a special check-post in the Kadapa district border while check-posts were also established in sensitive parts of the district. They have formed eight task force teams, 21 flying squads with three each for a mandal, three video viewing teams and four election expenditure teams and live telecast of polling process in 140 of 281 polling stations.

He advised people to call up 1950 to register any complaint or on www.nvsp.in.