Nation Politics 02 Oct 2021 Pawan hits out at YS ...
Nation, Politics

Pawan hits out at YSRC, foresees victory in Assembly polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 2, 2021, 11:20 pm IST
Updated Oct 3, 2021, 6:55 am IST
Pawan slammed the state for failing to take up repairs to the badly damaged roads, set up industrial units and generate employment
The more you try to suppress me, the more I rise. I have been bearing personal attacks on me as I want to continue in politics. — DC Image/A. Manikanta Kumar
 The more you try to suppress me, the more I rise. I have been bearing personal attacks on me as I want to continue in politics. — DC Image/A. Manikanta Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan declared a political war on the ruling YSR Congress Party and called upon the people belonging to Kapu, Telaga, Ontari, Balija and other social groups to be united together to fight against it and predicted his party’s victory in the next elections in Andhra Pradesh. 

Addressing a public meeting in Rajahmundry in East Godavari district on Saturday, the Jana Sena chief slammed the state government for failing to take up repairs to the badly damaged roads, set up industrial units and generate employment and raised objection to providing financial aid instead of providing employment to the people. He flayed the YSR Congress leadership for encouraging only a select few from its own social group to reach higher positions while trampling on some from its own community like J.C. Diwakar Reddy and those from other social communities and also activists of Jana Sena.

 

He said, “I have been in politics since 2009 and have set up a political party with a vision for 25 years. I want people from all castes and religious groups to enjoy political power. To realise it, especially people from Kapu, Telaga, Ontari and Balija should be united to play a big brother role, to fight for political power along with other communities. I offered my support to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) keeping in mind the Kamma community. As the TDP is no longer able to fight against the YSR Congress, our party has taken the responsibility.”

 

“The more you try to suppress me, the more I rise. I have been bearing personal attacks on me as I want to continue in politics. If not, I should have given tit for tat for all those who targeted me. I wish to continue in politics until my last breath. If I lose my life, I want you to spray my ashes all over,” he added. 

He listed out those who targeted and abused him without any provocation including Kakinada City MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy, government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and others.

Referring to remarks of ‘Action, Camera and Cut’ from Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, he said he was pained at such remarks on him and asserted that his toleration for criticism should not be construed as timidity.  He blamed the police for stopping people from reaching the venue of his public meeting. 

 

...
Tags: sramadanam, pawan war on ysrc
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Sameer Wankhede, NCB Zonal Director (ANI)

Raid at cruise ship party, children of noted Bollywood actors being investigated: NCB

TD politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Saturday demanded that the Central Government order an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the involvement of the state drugs mafia in the Rs 2 lakh crore heroin smuggling in the country. — DC Image

Jagan setting right Naidu bloopers: YSRC MLA

A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin during a vaccination drive against COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

India adds 22,842 new cases of Covid, 244 fresh fatalities

Officials from Nirmal said that a tiger had entered the forests in Narsapur (G) from Maharashtra a few days back. — Representational image/By arrangement

Fear haunts farmers after wild animals attack cattle-grazers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Punjab Chief Minister Channi to meet Prime Minister Modi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Facebook)

It’s just DMK vs AIADMK in Tamil Nadu's local body elections

The first phase of the polls are scheduled for October 6 and the second phase for October 9. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Karnataka: BJP State executive meeting on Sunday to discuss strengthening party

Yediyurappa, who has planned a State-wide tour aimed at strengthening the party for the 2023 Assembly polls and to bring it back to power, said he has already travelled to Mysuru and the surrounding areas and would travel to other places after the ongoing legislature session. (PTI)

Amarinder hits out at Gandhi siblings: 'They are misguided'

Captain Amarinder Singh (Twitter)

Crackdown in election-bound places continues in Tamil Nadu

The Election Commission announced that liquor shops and bars would be closed in an area of five km radius from the places where polling and counting of votes would be held. (Representational Photo:AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->