Pawan hits out at YSRC, foresees victory in Assembly polls

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan declared a political war on the ruling YSR Congress Party and called upon the people belonging to Kapu, Telaga, Ontari, Balija and other social groups to be united together to fight against it and predicted his party’s victory in the next elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting in Rajahmundry in East Godavari district on Saturday, the Jana Sena chief slammed the state government for failing to take up repairs to the badly damaged roads, set up industrial units and generate employment and raised objection to providing financial aid instead of providing employment to the people. He flayed the YSR Congress leadership for encouraging only a select few from its own social group to reach higher positions while trampling on some from its own community like J.C. Diwakar Reddy and those from other social communities and also activists of Jana Sena.

He said, “I have been in politics since 2009 and have set up a political party with a vision for 25 years. I want people from all castes and religious groups to enjoy political power. To realise it, especially people from Kapu, Telaga, Ontari and Balija should be united to play a big brother role, to fight for political power along with other communities. I offered my support to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) keeping in mind the Kamma community. As the TDP is no longer able to fight against the YSR Congress, our party has taken the responsibility.”

“The more you try to suppress me, the more I rise. I have been bearing personal attacks on me as I want to continue in politics. If not, I should have given tit for tat for all those who targeted me. I wish to continue in politics until my last breath. If I lose my life, I want you to spray my ashes all over,” he added.

He listed out those who targeted and abused him without any provocation including Kakinada City MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy, government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and others.

Referring to remarks of ‘Action, Camera and Cut’ from Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, he said he was pained at such remarks on him and asserted that his toleration for criticism should not be construed as timidity. He blamed the police for stopping people from reaching the venue of his public meeting.