Nation Politics 02 Oct 2021 Badvel bypoll: One f ...
Nation, Politics

Badvel bypoll: One files nomination on first day

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 2, 2021, 7:48 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2021, 8:30 am IST
On the first day, Goda Ramesh filed his nomination as the Navataram party candidate
The returning officer clarified that nominations could be filed by the candidates or their nominees from 11 am to 3 pm on all days other than normal holidays. — Representational image/AP
 The returning officer clarified that nominations could be filed by the candidates or their nominees from 11 am to 3 pm on all days other than normal holidays. — Representational image/AP

KADAPA: Notification for the Badvel by-election was released on Friday. Candidates can file nominations from Friday to October 8.

On the first day, Goda Ramesh filed his nomination as the Navataram party candidate. The returning officer clarified that nominations could be filed by the candidates or their nominees from 11 am to 3 pm on all days other than normal holidays.

 

Badvel by-election returning officer Rajampet sub-collector Ketan Garg said the candidates, leaders and campaigners of the respective parties should strictly abide by the new Covid rules issued by the Election Commission of India. He was referring to the rules and regulations issued by the Election Commission to ensure smooth, peaceful and healthy elections in the wake of the government's notification for the Badvel by-election on Friday.

...
Tags: covid rules badvel bypoll
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kadapa


Horoscope 02 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has not only failed to fulfill his promises but has also removed outsourcing employees of field assistants, vidya volunteers, ANMs and others, said AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan. — DC Image

Congress' 67-day agitation on joblessness begins today

Jayaprakash Reddy said that the ‘students’ were ending up as failures as the headmaster’s lessons have been rendered useless. — DC Image

Jagga Reddy hits out at KCR

Telugu Desam leader J.C. Prabhakar Reddy — Facebook

Differences out in the open in Tadipatri Telugu Desam

Paddy Purchase Centres would be set up based on the extent of cultivated paddy and expected yield. — AFP

Rythu Bharosa Kendras to purchase paddy from farmers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Luizinho Faleiro joins Trinamul Congress

Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro meets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at Nabanna in Howrah, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (PTI)

Anand Sharma slams 'hooliganism' outside Sibal's house, urges Sonia to take action

Anand Sharma (PTI)

Sidhu resigns as Punjab PCC President, gives Congress a jolt

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: PTI)

Will BJP welcome Capt Amarinder Singh with minimum support price deal?

Amarinder Singh. (Twitter)

CM KCR extends Delhi tour

Telangana Chief Minister KCR with Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution at Udyog Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo:DC/ D. Kamraj)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->