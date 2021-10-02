Badvel bypoll: One files nomination on first day

The returning officer clarified that nominations could be filed by the candidates or their nominees from 11 am to 3 pm on all days other than normal holidays. — Representational image/AP

KADAPA: Notification for the Badvel by-election was released on Friday. Candidates can file nominations from Friday to October 8.

On the first day, Goda Ramesh filed his nomination as the Navataram party candidate. The returning officer clarified that nominations could be filed by the candidates or their nominees from 11 am to 3 pm on all days other than normal holidays.

Badvel by-election returning officer Rajampet sub-collector Ketan Garg said the candidates, leaders and campaigners of the respective parties should strictly abide by the new Covid rules issued by the Election Commission of India. He was referring to the rules and regulations issued by the Election Commission to ensure smooth, peaceful and healthy elections in the wake of the government's notification for the Badvel by-election on Friday.